ViX +: Producer Salma Hayek and the platform start filming “I Want Your Life”

TelevisaUnivision Announced the start of filming in Mexico City for I Want Your Life, a payment platform-exclusive romantic fantasy film ViX+. The tape will be released in the second half of 2022.

Barbara de Rigel, “I love the ‘I Want Your Life’ story and my character fascinates me”

This is the first project under TelevisaUnivision’s recently announced agreement with Ventanarosa Productions for Salma Hayek Pinault to produce Spanish-language films exclusively for ViX.

I Want Your Life is a romantic fantasy about Nico, a young soccer player whose promising career ends abruptly after a devastating injury on the field. Eight years later, Nico has become a bitter man who can’t stop imagining what his life would have been like. When the universe magically gives him the chance to live the life he’s always dreamed of, Niko realizes that fame and glory can be deceptive, and sometimes happiness comes in the most unexpected of ways.

José Támez and Jorge García Castro are also co-producers of this project, which was directed by Jorge Colón and based on a script by Támez and García Castro. The film stars Erick Elías, Zuria Vega, Bárbara de Regil, Jesús Zavala, and Natalia Téllez.

Football is an important aspect of Latin American culture and the passion of the star actors involved in the productions, in front of and behind the cameras:

“Playing a footballer is a challenge that excites me and takes me out of my comfort zone. I have been training and training with Jorge Colon for nearly two months and he is a director I really wanted to work with again,” said Eric Elias, star of “Quiero tu vida”. “I loved the story because in addition to being physically challenging, it forces me to make many changes in the image. I am also happy to be back at work in Mexico.”

“I love football, and making a movie that happens in this world excites me a lot. In addition, I am happy to work again with my great friend Eric Elias and also with Jorge Colon, because my first film was with him. This story will be well received by the audience because with the immediacy of social networks , All the time we want the life we ​​don’t have.Zoria Vega added that the grass always looks greener on the other side, but this movie shows us that we should be grateful and appreciate what we have.

Meanwhile, Barbara de Rigel said, “I love the ‘I Want Your Life’ story and am intrigued by my character, Sophie Del Mar. Sophie is a very self-centered woman; It is she then she. I work on it, despite his narcissism, I remain a giant“.

About ViX

ViX offers two levels of service. The free ad-supported tier (AVOD), which was recently launched in the United States, Mexico and most Spanish-speaking countries, has more than 100 channels and 40,000 hours of video on demand. ViX, the service’s SVOD level, scheduled to launch in the second half of 2022, will provide its subscribers with access to more premium Spanish-language content than all other services, with 10,000 hours of exclusive content and over 50 first-year originals series and movies.

