Luis Garcia Berlanga already has a “posthumous star” in Hollywood

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Spanish Luis Garcia Berlanga Received an award this weekend with A ‘Posthumous Star’ on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Hollywood To commemorate his adventure through the Mecca of cinema on the centenary of the director’s birth.

An unofficial and commemorative initiative, baptized as ‘Berlanga in Hollywood, promoted by Spanish entities Valencia Cultural Point and Ultramarine Cultural Lab.

As part of this recognition, other activities to appreciate the filmmaker’s time in Los Angeles were also promoted; Like handing a single figurine, which Actor Manu Badenes was greeted as Berlanga himself From the entrance to the legendary Chinese theater in Hollywood.

The Valencia manager traveled to Los Angeles on April 5, 1962 to Attending the 34th Edition of Oscar Running with tape “calm” Award for Best Foreign Language Film. An award not finally received.

Now, in the context of the centenary of his birth, these two free days were held which mark the conclusion of an annual honorary program that he also had Funding from Valencia City Council and Valencia year (Regional government).

This commemoration of the Berlanguian adventure has also entailed a Director’s photo gallery in Los Angeles On loan from the Hollywood Academy.

Purification His reception in the United States, as well as his stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel These are some of the moments captured that can be remembered through the 1962 footage.

So Berlanga coincided with devoted historical filmmakers in Hollywood like King Fedor, William Wheeler, Billy Wilder, Frank Capra or Fred Zinman.

In addition, “Berlanga en Hollywood” on Sunday gave a book presentation seminar “A Quiet Journey to Hollywood. Luis Garcia Berlanga with an American Key”Written by Luis Alberto Cabezon.

To conclude the movie, “Plácido” was shown and the audience in the United States enjoyed a traditional movie A paella dish cooked by a Valencian chef.

More Stories

Johnny Depp in court after being sued by Greg Brooks

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix’s most popular and most watched movie in Argentina: The raw, unmissable western movie

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

United States | He lost his dog and searched for him all over town and found him filming a Hollywood movie | Globalism

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Sonic Prime, the Netflix animated series, is letting us see more characters in its new previews

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: How to watch Goku’s new movie | movies | Video | nnda nnlt | sports game

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Rudy Giuliani Music Documentary Premiere In Tribeca

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The science behind the motive

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

LIV Golf Invitational presents Schwarzel with his first millionaire’s check

44 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | What does the green circle icon mean in your conversations | Applications | Smart phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

52 mins ago Leo Adkins

Top 9 healthy vegetables when cooking

55 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Arms manufacturing in the United States

1 hour ago Leland Griffith