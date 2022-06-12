Johnny Depp in court after being sued by Greg Brooks

Johnny Depp He’s given a lot to talk about in recent days, especially for He took the trial against his ex-wife, Amber HeardHowever, now The site manager sued the actor for assault while shooting a movie.

The lawsuit was filed by the civil plaintiff in 2018, but the date this all happened was April 13, 2017 during the filming of City of Lies outside the Barclay Hotelin downtown Los Angeles, United States.

What happened between Johnny Depp and Greg Brooks?

According to the site manager, by name, Greg Brooks, they were given Permission to register Until 7:00 PM outside the hotel and until 10:00 PM inside, however, it has been postponed on two occasions due to the actor’s requests.

At 11:00 p.m. that day, according to information from Variety, Brooks turned to the film’s director, Brad Foremanto ask them to leave the recordings to override the time, so Tell him to tell Deep directly.

#neuron⚖ Johnny Depp will return to court for a new trial after the lawsuit filed by an employee of the movie “City of Lies”. The offending party asserts that the actor hit him for expressing his opinion on a scene. The hearing has been set for 25 July. pic.twitter.com/IH0RVelVso – NeuronaSV (NeuronaSV) June 10, 2022

That is why, on his way in search of a police officer to explain the situation, the hero of the novel “Pirates of the Caribbean” intercepts him, reproaching him for making these decisions:

“Who the hell are you? You have no right to tell me what to do!“I don’t give a f**k who you are and you can’t tell me what to do!”

Rocky, as he is also called, recounted that Depp hit him in the ribs several times, thus, He challenged him to punch him in the face for $100,000so Johnny stopped doing that, but not before Continue to incriminate him with his alcoholic breath. Similarly, Brooks pointed out that Three days later, he was fired He refused to sign an agreement stating that he could not pursue any claim.

Also, the New York Times reported that the singer will have a lawyersAnd the Benjamin Chew and Camille Vasquezso that they can defend him again in court, knowing that the appointment is agreed upon Next 25th of July.