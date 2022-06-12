The broadcasting giant released a movie shortly after its arrival that became a hit in Argentina. I know what it is.





Netflix He continues his good career and continues to release various productions that quickly become a huge success as is the case with Hell on the Borderthe film that is already all the rage throughout Argentina, between Most viewed in June.

Netflix’s most popular and most watched movie in Argentina: The raw, unmissable western movie

The film in question is an American production that tells the following story: Bass Reeves brings an outlaw to justice and becomes America’s first black ranger in the Wild West.. It also stars Ron Perlman as a trusted traveler in this western epic.

The movie lasts just under two hours. And since its premiere it has become a trend in Argentina, taking first places Among the most viewed in June.

Hell on the border synopsis, the movie that breaks it on Netflix

In the late 1800s, legendary Sheriff Bas Reeves was walking the trail of the notorious outlaw Bob Dozier.

Cast of Hell on the border, the new movie all the rage on Netflix

David Gyasi, Ron Perlman, Frank Grillo, Zane McClarnon, Randy Wayne, Manu Enteraime, Emily Toles, Marshall R-Tig, Rudy Youngblood, Jacqueline Fleming, Ryan Francis, Ashley Atwood, and Janie Capaldi, among others.

