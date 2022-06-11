United States | He lost his dog and searched for him all over town and found him filming a Hollywood movie | Globalism

Chelsea Blackwell He lost his dachshund blue, aged 15, on Monday, June 6th. The woman who lives in the United States searched for him for about an hour until she found a row of cars parked near the Greyhound bus station in New York. At the place, there was also a group of people with cameras, which was reason enough for a female to start an investigation.

“I went out and thought, ‘Has someone got hurt? what is happening? ”, the woman recounted via social networks. When he entered the scene, Blackwell noticed that he came across a recording of a Hollywood movie. Rather than abandon the search, the female questioned imaging assistants if they had seen her pet.

“I started asking everyone if they had seen my little brown dog. Suddenly, one of the cast members stopped me and said, ‘You won’t believe this,’” the young woman continued, without expecting what would happen next.

After an hour and a half, a gray car pulled up and a little Blue got out, who was rescued by Academy Award-winning actress Hilary Swank. To close out the sudden day, the translator, who has a history of altruism with animals, snapped a photo with the pet and its owner.

“She’s not the kind of person who walks around saying what she did to look good. She really loves dogs,” Blackwell concluded. Plus, she said she was very grateful for the artist’s gesture.