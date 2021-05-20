Luis Manuel Segas and donated it to a kids team in Uganda – Colombian football – a sport

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Luis Manuel Segas

Luis Manuel Segas,

picture:

© ctor Fabio Zamora

The player and Santa contributed to the progression.

Luis Manuel Segas He was the player who led the case even some kids from Uganda and Africa who are part of a team wear paintball Santa Fe.

Seijas brought up the idea of ​​help Club leaders and some of their supportive colleagues.

Low-income kids, they’ve got 60 Santa Fe outfits and some balls, as children in Uganda are in a precarious situation.

In a cardinal club video, the moment African kids practice with new pint is captured.

