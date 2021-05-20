Luis Manuel Segas and donated it to a kids team in Uganda – Colombian football – a sport
Luis Manuel Segas,
The player and Santa contributed to the progression.
April 16, 2021, 01:03 pm
Luis Manuel Segas He was the player who led the case even some kids from Uganda and Africa who are part of a team wear paintball Santa Fe.
Seijas brought up the idea of help Club leaders and some of their supportive colleagues.
Low-income kids, they’ve got 60 Santa Fe outfits and some balls, as children in Uganda are in a precarious situation.
In a cardinal club video, the moment African kids practice with new pint is captured.
We had never imagined seeing our armor and our colors – in such a special place.
The opportunity has come, and if we can, why not do we? pic.twitter.com/WRpwWArLWJ
– Independent Santa Fe (SantaFe) April 14, 2021
April 16, 2021, 01:03 pm
