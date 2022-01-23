MacroMARSS is performed in the emergency area of ​​Family Medicine Unit No. 222 in Toluca

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

This unit will provide care for patients with respiratory illnesses in the downtown Toluca area (Image: Private).

This unit will provide care 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in order to identify patients suspected of having COVID-19 in a timely manner. To speed up the service, a QR code has been implemented at the entrance so that people answer a questionnaire about symptoms and determine if they have coronavirus data.

If symptoms appear, The candidate’s doctor will determine if a rapid test will be performed: if it is negative, the person can go home with symptomatic treatment; If the result is positive, your doctor will assess whether you should treat your illness at home or seek hospital care.

For patients requiring emergency non-respiratory care They will be able to go to Continuing Medical Care Services for Family Medicine Units (UMF) No. 223, Lerma; UMF No. 231, Metepec; UMF No. 248, San Mateo Atenco; UMF No. 249, Tlaxomulco and UMF No. 250, Toluca, As well as in emergency services at Regional General Hospitals (HGR) No. 220, in Toluca, and HGR No. 251, in Metepec.

The State of Mexico Poniente IMSS reported that It has the necessary infrastructure to provide the service to its beneficiaries, However, it is critical not to lower our guard and double down on health measures: correct use of mask, hand hygiene, etiquette for coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth, maintaining a healthy distance, and minimizing social mobility to break chains of infection.

Remember that too The COVID 3.0 worker permit is available online, It allows delivery of coronavirus disease receipt from home, without the need to go to MARSS.

comments

comments

More Stories

De-authorization: the importance of sharing

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

European money in society: from 20% for science to 6% for equality

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

There is a boss for the necessary time, AMLO confirms its authenticity

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Loewe enters the sci-fi fashion

1 day ago Mia Thompson

“It is important to have female role models nearby in the field of science”

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Filman en Ciudad Juárez la película de ciencia fición “Sky Watchers” – El Heraldo de Juárez

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

MacroMARSS is performed in the emergency area of ​​Family Medicine Unit No. 222 in Toluca

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Leonese “Artie” Flores returns to the slopes in the US – El Sol de León

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

iPhone SE 3, ¿sabemos ya cuándo se lanzará?

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The ‘Partygate’ investigation involves social events at Boris Johnson’s residence

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

United States: Schools for learning English | the answers

1 hour ago Leland Griffith