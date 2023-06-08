Malevolent Spirits Mononogatari Season 2: Release Date & Spoiler

Popularity of the Show

When the anime adaptation of Malevolent Spirits Mononogatari hit screens in January 2023, it wasn’t long before its engaging storyline, unique characters, and enchanting artwork turned it into a sensation.

Fans found themselves drawn into the fantastical world of protagonist Koyomi Araragi, a high school student with supernatural abilities, and Hyouma Kunato, tasked with sending wayward spirits back to their realm. The anime’s popularity has only grown since its debut, with its audience eagerly awaiting the second season’s release.

Malevolent Spirits Mononogatari Season 2 Release Date

The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



After a spellbinding first season that concluded on March 28, 2023, Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari season 2 is set to take flight on July 3, 2023. Fans are counting down the days to continue their journey in this supernatural world.

Malevolent Spirits Mononogatari Season 2 Cast



Season 2 brings back beloved voices from the first season and introduces new talent. Key returning cast members include Takeo Ootsuka as Hyoma Kunato, Yuuki Takada as Botan Nagatsuki, and Chikahiro Kobayashi as Nagi.

Newcomers to the cast include Mika Doi as Tsumabiki, Kouhei Fukuhara as Tsutsumi, and Yuusuke Shirai as Fukie. These talented actors will surely add new layers to the immersive world of Malevolent Spirits Mononogatari.

Malevolent Spirits Mononogatari Season 1 Recap

In the debut season, viewers journeyed alongside Koyomi Araragi, who, after surviving a vampire attack, found himself in possession of supernatural powers.

Encountering a myriad of peculiar female spirits, Koyomi used his powers to protect himself and those around him. The plot thickened with the introduction of Hyouma Kunato, a member of the Saenome clan tasked with returning these spirits to their realm. Despite his personal grudges against these spirits, Hyouma is sent to live with Nagatsuki Botan in Kyoto, setting the stage for a thrilling narrative.

Malevolent Spirits Mononogatari Season 2 Spoilers

Season 2 will delve deeper into the complexities of Hyouma’s relationships with these spirits. Concerned about Hyouma’s anger towards the spirits, his grandfather sends him to live with Botan in Kyoto.

In this new setting, Botan’s bond with the spirits allows them to coexist like a family. The upcoming season will explore whether Hyouma can learn to live peacefully with these spirits or if his resentment will continue to cause chaos.