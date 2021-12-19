Master Journeys will arrive in Latin America on Netflix

It is always good to learn more about Pokémon, and this successful anime, which has become a successful video game, continues to spread constant news and thus receives new seasons.

The previous title called Pokémon Travel, debuted in the second half of 2020 in Latin America and there was a themed event in Pokémon GO (which made all its fans very happy), the same series that you can enjoy through Netflix With 48 episodes available on this streaming platform.

But what we have here now is that, as you already know, Pokémon have a file new seasonAnd Master’s Trips, which was already available in many other regions, such as Japan where Pokemon Master Journeys It debuted in December 2020 and in the US, as well as other regions through September 2021, among others.

Which is that, through a press release, it was revealed that for the first time the series will only appear on Netflix, a platform that will be the new home of Pokémon Master Trips, season 24.

Now it is up to us to deliver the good news that there is already a release date and the new season will be released with dubbing in Latin Spanish from Next January 28, 2022.

At first, they will only be available first 12 episodes The others will arrive in two subsequent shipments in 2022.

“It’s a big world and you know where to find Ash and Goh: fight and capture Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace and other Pokémon, our heroes continue their journey around the world in search of Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. As Ash rises through the ranks in the global coronation series Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in order to capture Mew Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon trainer when she meets the mysterious Evie New friends await for her Familiar friends and rivals and exciting adventures – this story will continue!”, you can read in the official summary of the new season.