Mayan train may violate T-MEC, warns US – El Financiero

52 mins ago Leland Griffith

According to the US Trade Representative (USTR), the Maya train could violate the Mexico-USA-Canada (T-MEC) trade agreement in the environmental chapter.

Through a statement, the court indicated that legal action is being pursued against the great work claiming the lack of environmental impact data (MIA).

As part of T-MEC’s ​​first semi-annual report, USTR noted that stakeholders from both countries are concerned about the impacts of the Mayan rail in terms of wildlife protection and conservation in southeastern Mexico.

“Despite growing discontent from stakeholders, Mexico has moved forward with its project to build the Mayan Train in 2024,” the statement said.

mayan train Save me from the Train has asked UNESCO to intervene to protect the archaeological remains.

Recently, the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Simarnat) acknowledged that the National Tourism Promotion Fund (Fonatur) does not have the environmental impact permits required for business.

In November 2021, President Lopez Obrador published a decree that allowed him to unilaterally waive all licensing requirements for his great works, including the Maya train.

However, the National Information Access Institute (INAI) filed an injunction when this decree was deemed unconstitutional, so in February 2022 the Supreme Court granted the final suspension to it, thus overturning the lack of licenses for these projects.

So far, Sections 2, 4 and 6 of the Maya Train continue to advance, while the controversial Section 5 is still on hold, although Fonatur has made it clear that it will continue to operate despite the lack of an MIA.

