Medical School of Xochicalco provided Social Service Release Certificates

57 mins ago Mia Thompson
Involved:

As part of their academic preparation, Bachelor of Medicine students at the University of Xochicalco Mexicali campuses received release certificates, a document certifying the completion of their social service in the various health institutions to which they were assigned. At the handover ceremony, Medical School Director Dr. José Morales Bustamante noted that the conclusion of this service brings them one step closer to becoming the physicians they aspire to be, thanks to the experience they have gained at this stage. Training, which in turn will be very useful in the face of the national examination of ambitious medical housing (ENARM). Morales Bustamante urged students to continue to strive under the premise that the profession and life of a physician is characterized by constant preparation, which is key to being an excellent health professional, especially to achieving change and positive impact in the communities in which they work. throughout their career. The transcript was handed out in MBA Room 1, under strict social and health distancing protocols, as 13 students gathered to receive their social service release for university venues. It is worth noting that to obtain university places and perform social service, medical students depend on their average achievement at the time of this application. Also in attendance was the Training and Social Service Coordinator, Jaime Moreno Duarte. He is a full-time first class teacher, Jesús Flores Fong.

More Stories

Municipal Network students receive prizes in the Olympiad of Science, Astronomy and Astronautics

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Morales contradicts science and believes the pandemic is ‘part of biological warfare’

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

The fight against vaccines is protesting against health with false statements about the epidemic

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Ultraviolet radiation, with little budget for science and technology

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Texas Hospitals Overtake The Patients

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Flight to the Moon postponed due to space suit design – Science – Life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical School of Xochicalco provided Social Service Release Certificates

57 mins ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp Plus 17.00 HeyMods | How to download APK file | Download | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | telegram | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Storms cause power outages and road closures in the United States

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Digital work platforms provide young refugees with a possible pathway to decent work

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter