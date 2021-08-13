Municipal Network students receive prizes in the Olympiad of Science, Astronomy and Astronautics
Gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as honorary awards for more than 40 students from the Capivari municipal educational network. Sixth to ninth grade primary school students were awarded at the Brazilian Olympiad in Astronomy and Astronautics (OBA) and at the 2020 National Science Olympiad (ONC). Medals and certificates were awarded at Profº Augusto Brown, this Thursday. twelveth.
This year’s edition of OBA, held on May 27 and 28, had a different format than previous years. Students took the tests in person and online. ONC, which is part of the school’s science programme, is implemented by five scientific societies: the Brazilian Society of Physics (SBF), the Brazilian Society of Chemistry (ABQ), the Butantan Institute, the Brazilian Astronomical Society, and the State University of Campinas. . (UNICAM).
The National Science Olympiad is promoted by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and aims to awaken and stimulate interest in the study of natural sciences; In addition to identifying talented people and encouraging their entry into scientific and technological fields.
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 competition included one stage, where the exams were divided into levels, and objective and theoretical questions were asked including biology, physics and chemistry. Students are awarded at two levels: national and state, where up to 400 gold, silver, bronze, and honors medals will be awarded.
“I want to congratulate our heroes. This moment is much more than just gratitude, it is an act of encouragement to all the students, schools and teachers in our network. I want to leave here my sincere words of support and encouragement to everyone who participated in the Olympiad. The Minister of Education, Rafael Silvera dos Santos, said, “ You,” “we all came out victorious.”
In Capivari, at the Augusto Castanho School, the educational coordination was in charge of teacher Giuliana Toledo Pisa Fonseca, in collaboration with Rosemary Armelín Roque, Luciana Pasqualini Chincariol Ventura, Giulio Sergio Santos, Evangelina de Fatima Teixeira and Alaide Bonagorio. OBA collaborated with geography professors, highlighting Rafael and Gabriele. At the School of Professor Laura Quagliato Pacheco, Professor Karen Christine Manoel Pastrello coordinates with the support of Professor Giulio.
Watch the full award:
both of them
Alessandra Martino de Lima
silver medal
Alice Figoreto de Sousa
Medal: gold
Anna Caroline Anacleto Martins
silver medal
Anna Clara Bressem
silver medal
Annabelle Agar
Medal: gold
Queiroz Araujo Perino
silver medal
Emily Fernanda Lopez Galvão
silver medal
Gabriel Rodriguez da Rocha Forte
silver medal
Giovanna is still Ulitska
silver medal
Isabella Vega Stucci
Bronze Medal
Isabel Fonseca pen
silver medal
Joao Vitor Bombonati
Bronze Medal
Leonardo Jacques Franco
Medal: gold
Photo by Lorena Prado Silva
Medal: gold
Photography by Lucas Luis Rosada
Bronze Medal
Lirel Kimi da Fonseca dos Santos
silver medal
Maria Beatriz Barroso Vincentine
Bronze Medal
Maria Clara Santarina
Medal: gold
Maria Gabriella Bressem
silver medal
Maria Luisa
Bronze Medal
Maristella Campanhol Anastasio
silver medal
Natalia Caron dos Santos
Medal: gold
Osiris Bueno Baptista Alves
silver medal
Petra Ten Asalen
Bronze Medal
Rebecca Lamari de Oliveira
Bronze Medal
Richard Bianchi Franco
Medal: gold
Saulo Henrique Tunin Ricomini
Bronze Medal
Vinicius Lima Croco
silver medal
ONC
gold medal
Isabel Fonseca pen
silver medal
Leonardo Jacques Franco
Maria Luisa
Dandara Beatrice defeated Pinto de Oliveira
Leticia Artur Ferreira
Otavio Antunes Benevides
Bronze Medal
Yasmine Cario Bonfa
honorary
Camila Eduarda Tavares
Mariana Moraes dos Santos
Lucas Luis Rosada’s photo
Saulo Henrique Tunin Ricomini
Richard Bianchi Franco