Municipal Network students receive prizes in the Olympiad of Science, Astronomy and Astronautics

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Gold, silver and bronze medals, as well as honorary awards for more than 40 students from the Capivari municipal educational network. Sixth to ninth grade primary school students were awarded at the Brazilian Olympiad in Astronomy and Astronautics (OBA) and at the 2020 National Science Olympiad (ONC). Medals and certificates were awarded at Profº Augusto Brown, this Thursday. twelveth.

This year’s edition of OBA, held on May 27 and 28, had a different format than previous years. Students took the tests in person and online. ONC, which is part of the school’s science programme, is implemented by five scientific societies: the Brazilian Society of Physics (SBF), the Brazilian Society of Chemistry (ABQ), the Butantan Institute, the Brazilian Astronomical Society, and the State University of Campinas. . (UNICAM).

The National Science Olympiad is promoted by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and aims to awaken and stimulate interest in the study of natural sciences; In addition to identifying talented people and encouraging their entry into scientific and technological fields.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 competition included one stage, where the exams were divided into levels, and objective and theoretical questions were asked including biology, physics and chemistry. Students are awarded at two levels: national and state, where up to 400 gold, silver, bronze, and honors medals will be awarded.

“I want to congratulate our heroes. This moment is much more than just gratitude, it is an act of encouragement to all the students, schools and teachers in our network. I want to leave here my sincere words of support and encouragement to everyone who participated in the Olympiad. The Minister of Education, Rafael Silvera dos Santos, said, “ You,” “we all came out victorious.”

In Capivari, at the Augusto Castanho School, the educational coordination was in charge of teacher Giuliana Toledo Pisa Fonseca, in collaboration with Rosemary Armelín Roque, Luciana Pasqualini Chincariol Ventura, Giulio Sergio Santos, Evangelina de Fatima Teixeira and Alaide Bonagorio. OBA collaborated with geography professors, highlighting Rafael and Gabriele. At the School of Professor Laura Quagliato Pacheco, Professor Karen Christine Manoel Pastrello coordinates with the support of Professor Giulio.

Watch the full award:

both of them
Alessandra Martino de Lima
silver medal

Alice Figoreto de Sousa
Medal: gold

Anna Caroline Anacleto Martins
silver medal

Anna Clara Bressem
silver medal

Annabelle Agar
Medal: gold

Queiroz Araujo Perino
silver medal

Emily Fernanda Lopez Galvão
silver medal

Gabriel Rodriguez da Rocha Forte
silver medal

Giovanna is still Ulitska
silver medal

Isabella Vega Stucci
Bronze Medal

Isabel Fonseca pen
silver medal

Joao Vitor Bombonati
Bronze Medal

Leonardo Jacques Franco
Medal: gold

Photo by Lorena Prado Silva
Medal: gold

Photography by Lucas Luis Rosada
Bronze Medal

Lirel Kimi da Fonseca dos Santos
silver medal

Maria Beatriz Barroso Vincentine
Bronze Medal

Maria Clara Santarina
Medal: gold

Maria Gabriella Bressem
silver medal

Maria Luisa
Bronze Medal

Maristella Campanhol Anastasio
silver medal

Natalia Caron dos Santos
Medal: gold

Osiris Bueno Baptista Alves
silver medal

Petra Ten Asalen
Bronze Medal

Rebecca Lamari de Oliveira
Bronze Medal

Richard Bianchi Franco
Medal: gold

Saulo Henrique Tunin Ricomini
Bronze Medal

Vinicius Lima Croco
silver medal

ONC

gold medal
Isabel Fonseca pen

silver medal
Leonardo Jacques Franco

Maria Luisa

Dandara Beatrice defeated Pinto de Oliveira

Leticia Artur Ferreira

Otavio Antunes Benevides

Bronze Medal
Yasmine Cario Bonfa

honorary
Camila Eduarda Tavares

Mariana Moraes dos Santos

Lucas Luis Rosada’s photo

Saulo Henrique Tunin Ricomini

Richard Bianchi Franco

More Stories

Morales contradicts science and believes the pandemic is ‘part of biological warfare’

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The fight against vaccines is protesting against health with false statements about the epidemic

18 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ultraviolet radiation, with little budget for science and technology

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Texas Hospitals Overtake The Patients

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Flight to the Moon postponed due to space suit design – Science – Life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

They found a flying dinosaur, described as a dragon, in Australia – science – life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Municipal Network students receive prizes in the Olympiad of Science, Astronomy and Astronautics

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp: Learn the steps for sending messages with different fonts | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

What are the requirements to live and work in the North?

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

La Nacion / They plan to turn Paraguay into a large producer of lambs

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter