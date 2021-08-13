Morales contradicts science and believes the pandemic is ‘part of biological warfare’

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

Former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic with comments that go against science during his recent visit to Peru.

At a press conference, he blamed the so-called “New world system” for disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

About the pandemic, I’m convinced it’s part of biological warfare. “Capitalism and imperialism export nuclear, chemical and even biological weapons,” the former Bolivian president said.

For Morales, the pandemic seeks to eliminate the elderly, the poor, and the disabled, which are presumably unproductive and a social burden.

“I am a defender of collective rights, the rights of the poorest, capitalism, and the poor are unnecessary people of the state”, Morales confirmed.

“This epidemic that kills first is older men, women and people with disabilities. For this reason, I am convinced that this epidemic is part of biological warfare,” said Morales, who ruled Bolivia from 2006 to 2019.

next to, Morales He ruled out being an advisor to the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, but emphasized that he had massive clashes with his government programme.

Evo Morales: “We want the OAS for the people, not the empire”

Morales showed his opposition to the Organization of American States, which he classified as a body that “promotes coups.”

“We want the AEO for the people and not the empire. We want the OAS in the service of the humble and poor people and not the undemocratic OAS, It is not only the OAS that promotes coups. He added that imperialism and capitalism impose economic sanctions and blockades and encourage coups against anti-imperialist governments.

With information from Agence France-Presse.

LR Podcast: Listen to the latest episode of a show around the world

lazy loading component

Evo Morales, latest news:

More Stories

The fight against vaccines is protesting against health with false statements about the epidemic

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Ultraviolet radiation, with little budget for science and technology

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

Texas Hospitals Overtake The Patients

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Flight to the Moon postponed due to space suit design – Science – Life

1 day ago Mia Thompson

They found a flying dinosaur, described as a dragon, in Australia – science – life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Kentucky medical student fired, harassed by pro-life opinions, lawsuit allegations

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Morales contradicts science and believes the pandemic is ‘part of biological warfare’

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp: Find out the true meaning of a smiley face | Android | iOS | iPhone | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | Colombia | Peru | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

20 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States donates 5.5 million vaccines to Caribbean countries | The Voice of America

3 hours ago Leland Griffith

Inequality, unemployment and immigration | The Economist

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Diamond League Bislet 2021

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter