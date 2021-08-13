Morales contradicts science and believes the pandemic is ‘part of biological warfare’

Former President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, spoke about the COVID-19 pandemic with comments that go against science during his recent visit to Peru.

At a press conference, he blamed the so-called “New world system” for disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

About the pandemic, I’m convinced it’s part of biological warfare. “Capitalism and imperialism export nuclear, chemical and even biological weapons,” the former Bolivian president said.

For Morales, the pandemic seeks to eliminate the elderly, the poor, and the disabled, which are presumably unproductive and a social burden.

“I am a defender of collective rights, the rights of the poorest, capitalism, and the poor are unnecessary people of the state”, Morales confirmed.

“This epidemic that kills first is older men, women and people with disabilities. For this reason, I am convinced that this epidemic is part of biological warfare,” said Morales, who ruled Bolivia from 2006 to 2019.

next to, Morales He ruled out being an advisor to the President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, but emphasized that he had massive clashes with his government programme.

Evo Morales: “We want the OAS for the people, not the empire”

Morales showed his opposition to the Organization of American States, which he classified as a body that “promotes coups.”

“We want the AEO for the people and not the empire. We want the OAS in the service of the humble and poor people and not the undemocratic OAS, It is not only the OAS that promotes coups . He added that imperialism and capitalism impose economic sanctions and blockades and encourage coups against anti-imperialist governments.

With information from Agence France-Presse.

