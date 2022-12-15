Medical students ask for places to train – El Sol de Cuautla

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

Students from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Morelos State (UAEM) have closed the Chamilpa Campus to demand places to conduct their training once they are about to graduate. It does not allow access for students only for workers.

Daniela Mejia, a student at the college, accused that she was promised 130 places to allocate in hospitals, and was told there would only be 100, so about 80 students would be excluded.

“It’s worrying because they will join those who will graduate next semester, so we won’t be 80 anymore but more than 180.”They asked to see the college’s principal, Vera Petrikovic, whom they accused of mismanagement due to the lack of space.

They were not willing to go to other states, they said, because they represented an extraordinary expense, and staying that way would delay their training.

No documents have been submitted

They have already opened the main access port to the Chamelpa Campus, and they will hold a meeting with the university authorities to find out the solution. If there is no solution, they will reappear, said Marily Miranda, one of the medical students.

He accused the former director of the medical school of leaving them “Drift” because she did not give them certificates, but just an empty file.

More Stories

Ciencia.-Roscosmos is investigating a leak in the Soyuz docked at the space station – Publimetro México

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The livestock production sector unites its welfare seals in a B+ commitment to animal welfare

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Notes on the 2023 science budget

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Equity protects the reduction of medical agendas at the primary level

1 day ago Mia Thompson

General medical students are recognized at UAZ

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Nurse prescribing guides: A physician’s resource

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

US Soybean Futures Fall; Corn and wheat rise with interest in the economy

41 mins ago Mia Thompson

Medical students ask for places to train – El Sol de Cuautla

46 mins ago Mia Thompson

“I refereed in Spain and Korea, one of the best in my career”

58 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Don’t do it for any reason – teach me about science

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Viral advice from a famous tiktoker to immigrate to the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith