Ciencia.-Roscosmos is investigating a leak in the Soyuz docked at the space station – Publimetro México

Madrid, 15 (Europe Press)

As a result, the Roscosmos spacewalk scheduled for December 14 was canceled to allow time to assess the fluids and potential impacts on the safety of the Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA and Roscosmos will continue to work together to determine the next course of action after ongoing analysis. NASA reports that the crew members aboard the space station are safe and in no danger during the escape.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft carried NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin into space after liftoff from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 21.

During preparations for this afternoon’s spacewalk by Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin, ground crews detected a large leak of an unknown substance from the back of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft attached to the module. Rasvet from the International Space Station.

The spacewalk has been cancelled, and ground crews in Moscow are assessing the nature of the liquid and potential effects on the safety of the Soyuz spacecraft.