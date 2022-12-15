Ciencia.-Roscosmos is investigating a leak in the Soyuz docked at the space station – Publimetro México

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Madrid, 15 (Europe Press)

As a result, the Roscosmos spacewalk scheduled for December 14 was canceled to allow time to assess the fluids and potential impacts on the safety of the Soyuz spacecraft.

NASA and Roscosmos will continue to work together to determine the next course of action after ongoing analysis. NASA reports that the crew members aboard the space station are safe and in no danger during the escape.

The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft carried NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin into space after liftoff from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sept. 21.

During preparations for this afternoon’s spacewalk by Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petlin, ground crews detected a large leak of an unknown substance from the back of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft attached to the module. Rasvet from the International Space Station.

The spacewalk has been cancelled, and ground crews in Moscow are assessing the nature of the liquid and potential effects on the safety of the Soyuz spacecraft.

More Stories

Nasal congestion? Brew this eucalyptus tea to open up the respiratory tracts

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The New Science Law Initiative is Exclusive and Discriminatory: ACMor

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

‘Kaiju No. 8’ premieres its first trailer, though there’s bad news for those who need the premiere now

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Medical students ask for places to train – El Sol de Cuautla

2 days ago Mia Thompson

The livestock production sector unites its welfare seals in a B+ commitment to animal welfare

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Notes on the 2023 science budget

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Countries launch plan for technologies against climate change

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Nasal congestion? Brew this eucalyptus tea to open up the respiratory tracts

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Up to 800,000 Moroccans will benefit from the new social agreement with the United States

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: What is Unfaithful Mode and how do you activate it on your cell phone?

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Latin America stands out for its work in saving the environment

2 hours ago Leland Griffith