The livestock production sector unites its welfare seals in a B+ commitment to animal welfare

A joint venture between professionals Interovic, Provacuno, Interporc, Asici, Avianza and Intercun

Editorial Interempresas12/15/2022

The Spanish livestock sector has united the six animal welfare certifications they have been operating with for nearly three years in the unique B+ label of Animal Welfare Commitment to make it easier for consumers to identify certified products in this field.

Professionals of sheep and goat meat (Enterovich), beef (profacono), a white-coated pig (Interport), Iberian pig (So(of poultry meat)Aviation) and cuncola (Intercun) are the ones who developed this new seal that is now available to operators of their choice when selling certified meat and produce. Representatives of these associations reported at a press conference that the certification, which is subject to obtaining one of the six previous certifications, strictly guarantees that the products have been approved by technical procedures and regulations related to animal welfare. These are regulations developed by independent entities and approved by ENAC, which include all links in the chain and set requirements that are more demanding than those in the applicable regulations. The best Spanish technical specialists and academics have been involved in this topic, and it has been approved by high-level scientific committees, they note. The seal provides assurance and confidence in purchasing certified foods made using ethical systems.

Press conference for the presentation of B + Compromiso Bienestar Animal at the premises of the College of Veterinarians of Madrid.

The arrival of B + Compromiso Bienestar Animal does not exclude the use of the previous six seals, so operators can choose which seals they want. Professionals have indicated that this certification scheme is in compliance with the Five Freedoms and Animal Welfare Principles of the World Organization for Animal Health (OMSA). Within the broad field of animal welfare, the certification certifies implemented good practices in welfare, health, biosecurity, animal management and traceability in all links and aligns with the Farm to Fork Strategy and the EU Green Deal. The presentation ceremony was attended by Asici Director Anders Paredes. Intercun Director, Marie Luz de Santos; Provacuno Director, Javier Lpez; Interporc’s Technical Director of Animal Care, Daniel Hernandez; Interovic Director, Toms Rodriguez; and Avianza Deputy Technical Director, Arn Zaldvar.