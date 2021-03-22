Medical trainees return to the Sierra Tarahumara

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

Interns from the College of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences have returned to provide their social services to the Sierra Tarahumara, a total of 120 students are part of the promotion from February 2021 to January 2022, of those 30 will be in clinics and hospitals serving the most at-risk population in the mountainous region.

Dr. Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo, director of the School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Autonomous University of Chihuahua (UACh), reported that they went on a tour to verify students’ status in order to prevent them from becoming victims of a crime, as happened in Chiapas, where a student was killed.

In the promotion from August 2020 to July 2021, only 13 students in the mountainous region were accommodated in places of the Mexican Institute of Social Security for Social Security, as the Ministry of Health and the Mexican Institute of Social Security helped remove trainees from high-risk areas.

In this new promotion, the Ministry of Health has opened places for the mountain region, as well as Imss Bienestar, in these new places medical trainees will provide their services to the most vulnerable residents.

Among the municipalities in which the places have opened are: Gómez Farias, Madeira, Nonova, Guadalupe, Calvo, Guachocchi, Puquina, Carrice, and others.

On the tour conducted this weekend, they were able to verify that students are happy, safe and have the supplies to work.

With information from Vinca Rivas | Herald Chihuahua

More Stories

See It And I Can’t Believe It: Adamari Lopez was surprised by her physical change

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

They think it’s TB that instead he has a condom in his lungs

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Regenerative Medicine: Embryos in the Skin | Opinion

1 day ago Mia Thompson

An asteroid will pass near Earth on Sunday. Is it a risk? – Life sciences

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Exercise and heat

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Tonight the conjunction of the moon, mars, and the star of Debran – science – life

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical trainees return to the Sierra Tarahumara

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

Mars: NASA results on the red planet are named after the Navajo

59 mins ago Leo Adkins

A judge in Miami confirmed that Alex Saab should respond to the charges in the United States: “He is on the run.”

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

New Resident Evil movie to be called “Welcome to Raccoon City”

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Zverev and Fernandez invade Mexico for the first time

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson