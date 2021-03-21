See It And I Can’t Believe It: Adamari Lopez was surprised by her physical change

Adamari López could have debuted with the title role on Televisa, but the company objected to it (IG: adamarilopez)

Program host TodayAnd the Adamari LopezAnd the Followers of the TV space were surprised by its current physical transformationWhich she achieved through effort and hard physical training, which she trusted on her social networks.

This can be seen in a post on Instagram, where it is morning Telemundo I shared a photo of the presenter, which shows the physical changes she has had in recent months. This sparked positive reactions among followers of the program:this is beautiful! The most beautiful every dayCelebrity makeup artist, Claudia Betancourt, was suspended while she was a hostess NBC Alex Asp also expressed her surprise.

“Every day is thinner and more beautiful”And the Adamari, you can see the effort you’re making.And the “Oh my God, I see her and I cannot believe her!”, There were some comments that filled the driver with positive energy. Another user highlighted that “seeing her like this reminds me who she is from Friends and competitorsReferring to the 2001 series where the actress was 30 years old.

The TV show “Hoy día” shared a picture of host Adamari López where you can see her physical transformation (Photo: Instagramhoydia)

And this is after the news in 2005 On Adamari’s breast cancer, the hostess last year talked about the weight problems she had to face after the illness. atAnd the Interview with the magazine People in Spanish, Revealed that his goal was to start a new eating plan and physical training: “I see the change in clothes, from the sizes I’ve been wearing to the ones I’m currently wearing, there’s a big difference.”

Actress who participated in TV series such as The temptation of a lady s crazy LoveIn his social networks, he trusted the process he went through to achieve the material changes he proposed last year. It was recently shared Stories From Instagram, where she was seen with her daughter in her daily training.

“Saturday, but you have to keep exercising and focusing. Today I have a wonderful companion, next to me who works with me. He has more strength and stability than me,” were the words that the host gave to her followers.

The driver shared her physical exercises on her social networks (Photo: Instagram, @adamarilopez)

Currently, the host is working on the American series TelemundoThe company you were in When she revealed that early in her career she had been rejected before Televisa. This is because the TV station did not agree that the series that the actress recorded in Puerto Rico had been previously broadcast by the competition., Azteca TV.

“After realizing this conflict of interest, they asked me to withdraw from the channel immediately and gave me the role to Araceli Arambola,” The actress said in one of her books. “ Being on the other channel automatically turns you into a kind of unwanted person. That experience dropped me from the clouds with a single bombardment of thunder. I cried alot “.

However, his TV career wouldn’t end there Televisa They changed their policy and decided to remove the veto, So in December 1997 Adamari made her TV debut thanks your son, Where he had one of the main roles as part of the youth cast.

The host provided details last year about the veto she suffered from Televisa early in her career (Photo: EFE / Cigna)



Since then, his career has grown He gained international fame. In 1998 she was a villain Camila; Two years later he was part of the cast crazy Love Then she got the title role in the series Friends and competitors.

