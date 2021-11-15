Megan Rapinoe: “America’s history is disgusting, destructive, and violent.”

He explained that it is difficult to fight inequality when it is rooted in history.

NSsongs Rapinoe eliminated from the NWSL qualifiers With OL Reing, but his off-field work continues, Especially in the fight for social equality and gender equity, A topic in which she has become a constant and controversial figure.

In an interview with Cathy Park Hong on Instagram, the stars and co-stars are ahead He talked about his projects to fight racism and discrimination, In it, he made it clear that he seeks to surround himself with people who devote themselves day and night to this cause.

“I try to spend less time explaining to the people responsible for the issues I want to change And more with people working to dismantle it. It speeds me up a lot, so I try to focus on people working on solutions and That they will challenge me, and not just like-minded people, ” USWNT Striker said.

Meghan accepted that being white and a famous athlete has certain perks Which other women do not have and thus works to change this situation.

Whether it’s gay rights, wage rights, or women’s justice, I’m also incredibly privileged.”

“Whether it’s gay rights or wage rights or women’s equity, I’m also incredibly lucky, so I feel like it’s a responsibility or a way to balance my own franchise. If you feel discriminated against when it comes to my salary and compensation, But I’m also a famous athlete, so I can call the New York Times and I can call the Washington Post. This is not normal for most women who face salary discrepancies, so I feel it is my responsibility to do so, Balancing the amazing privilege I own.”

finally, The two-time World Cup winner emphasized that changing society is a long process And more when evils are rooted in US history.

Especially for white people, I really think it’s up to us to surrender to the leadership of people who are marginalized and traditionally excluded from all of these stories, not just to lead but to complete the story. We have such a small understanding and a narrow view even of the history of America, Which, if you really think about it, is pretty disgusting in many ways. It is devastating, violent and abhorrent in many ways.”