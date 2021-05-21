Mendoza begins her strategic plan for innovation, science and technology

Agency

May 21, 2021

Through the Mendoza Agency for Innovation, Science and Technology, the province is in the survey stage to achieve the final document later

Mendoza He is in complete search for him Regional Strategic Plan for Innovation, Science and Technology. Via Mendoza Agency for Innovation, Science and TechnologyThe province has already held meetings with various actors in the productive, educational and scientific network, public, private and academic sector institutions to conduct a subsequent survey and diagnosis of the innovation, science and technology ecosystem.

This first stage of the plan survey is followed by the stage of analyzing and forming strategic objectives, and finally planning projects and priority actions, finally arriving in August with the submission of the final document, which will contain all the details of the plan.

“We want the agency to be a great facilitator and coordinator, promoting innovation networks and implementing the ecosystem, integrating and implementing new technologies, disseminating scientific knowledge, training human resources, and connecting with the world,” the agency’s president explained to CanalAR Gabriel Fidel.

“Mendoza has elements that allow it to pursue the proposed path. The province has a culture based on effort and highly qualified human capital, companies, public, private and educational institutions that have already started a path of development based on innovation. Mendoza has always had a vibrant entrepreneurial culture, and innovation today should become one of the many.” Our most important resource and a major driver to expand our economic matrix. “

This week, the agency already met with the software sector, knowledge-based services, biotechnology, creative industries, health and innovation.

“The establishment of the agency is the result of the continuous work of the Province of Mendoza to position itself as a technological pole with a global reach. The strategic plan in which it operates will be an essential part to achieve this objective growth.” Carlos Balotti, Specializes in technology development.