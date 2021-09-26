Meryl Streep ‘poses’ the end of the world in new preview of Don’t Look Up

33 mins ago Cynthia Porter

MADRID, Sept. 26 (CulturaOcio) –

inside todomAt its online Netflix fan event on Saturday, the streaming service released a new preview of one of the most anticipated releases for the remainder of 2022. do not searchHorrific comedy written and directed by Adam McKay (Succession of Deputy Authority) who has a luxurious acting staff headed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer LawrenceAnd Meryl Streep And Jonah Hill.

The four of them in particular are the heroes of this new clip of the movie in which he appeared Two scientists tried by Lawrence and DiCaprioWithout much success in exposing the dangerous situation of the President of the United States, played by Streep and her government. And that is that a meteor is directly approaching the Earth … Although the possibilities of a catastrophe are imminent, according to politicians, Always very relative.

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dipasky (Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an amazing discovery: There is a comet orbiting in the solar system. the problem? Dressed Of course direct collision with the ground. The other problem? No one cares. Humanity’s warning of a killer planet the size of Everest seems embarrassing.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall go on a media tour that takes them from an office Indifferent Chief Orleans (Meryl Streep) And her submissive son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), broadcast The Daily Rip, a racy morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).

There are only six months left for the comet’s impact, but managing the flow of news and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed audience before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what should you do to make the world look up? “And He reads the summary.

Don’t Look Up will be released in theaters on December 10 and two weeks later, on December 24, it will be available on Netflix.

