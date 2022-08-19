Metaverse will revolutionize medicine – TyN . Magazine

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

Metaverse in Medicine can be defined as the medical internet of things that is facilitated by the use of augmented reality and virtual reality glasses. metaverse evolves. It has new capabilities in healthcare that combine technologies such as artificial intelligence, virtual reality, augmented reality, internet of medical devices, web 3.0, smart cloud, edge computing, and quantum computing along with robotics to provide new directions for healthcare.

Metaverse includes the convergence of major technological trends for telepresence, digital twinning, and blockchain, all of which have the potential to impact healthcare individually. Digital twinning will emerge from our increasing ability to map and understand individual genes, as blockchains are really just encrypted and distributed databases that allow data to be stored securely.

The fact that health records are usually stored on central servers means that our data is at risk of being stolen. Doctors and nurses have found that they can quickly and efficiently diagnose many of the minor conditions that make up the vast majority of their cases over the phone or video call. Telemedicine consultations, especially through virtual reality, mean that patients are no longer restricted to treatment by private doctors due to their physical location.

Doctors and experts use virtual reality to train doctors and other medical staff. However, together, they can create entirely new channels for delivering care that have the potential to significantly reduce costs and improve patient outcomes.

The metaverse is already showing signs in digital therapy and is seeing rapid adoption of this type of therapy, with VR and AR technology in the metaverse enabling applications such as cognitive therapy, support groups, psychological assessments, rehabilitation and even physical therapy with support from haptic sensors.

Metaverse is expected to be an effective tool to help perform complex surgical procedures and improve patient care. Since surgeries already use robots, complex surgeries are now ready for augmented reality. And for effective diagnosis using technology such as smart glasses.

It is clear that the Radiography Healthcare Department will benefit from the immersive optical capabilities of metaverses, opening up new possibilities in radiology. There are some challenges to the metaverse in healthcare. Cybercriminals often target healthcare as a high-value and sensitive target, and to unleash the full potential of the healthcare metaverse, a massive infrastructure to operate is required.

Top 3 healthcare companies operating in the Metaverse:

• Latus Healthcare: developing a ‘virtual hospital’. It consists of a virtual reality hospital environment, where treatments will initially focus on physical therapy services.

• iMining: The first hospital institution to be launched in the Decentraland Metaverse.

• Apollo Hospitals: The Apollo Hospitals Group announced a unique collaboration with “8chili Inc” to enable participation within the metaverse.

