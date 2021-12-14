Mexico and the United States presented a plan of action on economic issues for the development of the region

The governments of AMLO and Biden coordinate the action plan on economic affairs (Image: AFP)

With a binational effort that required coordination between several agencies, the departments Joe Biden, President United State (United States of America) s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), its counterpart in MexicoHe presented an economic plan drawn from the high-level talks.

According to the provisions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (get married) , The Ministry of Economy (I knowand the Ministry of Finance and Public CreditSHCP), on Monday, December 13, action plan drawn from High-level economic dialogue (dean), re-launched September 9, 2021 after the visit of Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, to Mexico.

The published mechanism includes four pillars, and likewise, each has different proprietary initiatives.

Pillar One: Rebuilding Together

a) Strengthen supply chains and coordinate their management in crisis situations.

b) Cooperation between Mexico and the United States in environmental technologies.

c) Improving border conditions to facilitate legal bilateral trade and the transit of people.

D) Medical Devices Trade Facilitation Association

Pillar Two: Promoting Economic, Social and Sustainable Development in Southern Mexico and Central America

a) Mexico-US Partnership to Address the Causes of Irregular Migration in Southern Mexico and Northern Central America.

Pillar Three: Securing the Tools for Future Prosperity

a) Cooperation between Mexico and the United States in the latest communications networks and information and communications technology.

b) Strengthening cooperation in the field of cyber security.

c) Digital cooperation on border privacy regulations.

Pillar Four: Investing in Our Cities

a) A campaign to support economic growth through innovation and creativity.

b) Comprehensive recovery through investment initiatives in entrepreneurs and MSMEs.

c) Technical training programs in priority sectors.

It is expected that this project will be strengthened region specific, through which to benefit from the macroeconomic vision with the international vision Which suits both countries.

The full information sheet on DEAN can be found on the official website of the Mexican government, where Ambition Anti-Money Laundering Department and Biden Departments In the region, where a co-growth is proposed in which the specific needs of each region are assessed.

For example, this action plan aims to identify two areas of cooperation, identify skills, and Required training according to With selected sectors ready to cooperate.

It also seeks to establish steps Towards creating a common list of important sectors involved in cross-border supply chains to be prepared in the event of a future economic crisis and Implement outreach activities to understand stakeholder considerations for increased investment and enhancing the resilience of supply chains.

In addition, it will seek to expand opportunities for interaction between the private sector and governments, such as reviewing programs The authorized economic operator for each country, harmonization of security standards and analysis of linkage mechanisms between the public and private sectors To address deficiencies in border infrastructure and operational capacity limitations through alternative sources of funding and advance the progress of major programs or projects under the Bilateral Executive Committee for Border Management in the 21st Century.

In the health sector, it will improve Mexico’s access to hardware Doctors Concerned to Fight COVID-19 Through technical cooperation, facilitating imports into the country.

also , Federal Authority for the Prevention of Health Risks (coffeepress) and the USAID (I moved) on a letter of intent in August 2021 outlining the terms of cooperation between the two parties.

