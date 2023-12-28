Mexico fell with AMLO to 116th place in the Justice and Development Party’s rule of law rankings, behind Russia, Angola and Liberia.

Since the arrival of the President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador After coming to power, Mexico fell from 99th to 116th in the rule of law ranking compiled by the international organization World Justice Project (WJP).

Indicator Evaluates performance Institutionalization of states, division of powers, absence of corruption, guarantee of rights, access to justice, in addition to the fight against crime.

This year's edition of rule of law index, Published in October, it covers 142 countries. Mexico has a worse rating than Liberia, Russia, Madagascar and Angola.

WJP He points out that Mexico received a score of 0.42 on a scale from zero to one, where zero means poor adherence to the guidelines. Rules of law So one of them is very powerful.

The countries with the lowest scores this year are: Venezuela, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Haiti and Nicaragua.

In 2019, Mexico ranked 99th out of 126 countries, after Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guatemala and the Dominican Republic.

In 2020, it moved to 104th out of 128, after Niger, Kenya and Guatemala. For 2021 it ranked 113th and in 2022 it ranked 115th.

The index takes into account eight factors to produce an average for each country: limitations on government powers, absence of corruption, open government, fundamental rights, order and security, regulatory compliance, civil justice, and criminal justice.

According to the Global Justice Project. More than 6 billion people In the world they live in a country where the rule of law has been weakened from 2022 to 2023.