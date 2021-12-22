Mexico rules out imposing “restrictions” on travel due to Omicron infection
MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Tuesday that his country was not considering implementing “restrictions” on travel when intervening during a period A remote meeting called by the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the micron variant of the coronavirus.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that And that no restrictions are planned, as yet, on domestic travel.”
In addition, representatives urged 17 countries “to maintain the message of prevention and vaccination”.
For his part, Blinken announced the intention of the US government to continue A new ministerial meeting early next year, the Mexican Foreign Ministry details.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to “strengthen supply chains” Medicinal materials, “Acceptance of different types of vaccines” against COVID-19 and the goal of obtaining them Vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by the end of 2022.
According to the secretariat, the ministers and representatives of Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Botswana, Canada, China, India, Israel, Japan, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Republic of Korea, United Kingdom, European Union and African Union, as well as diplomats from other countries.
This Tuesday, the Mexican government boasted of the “continuous reduction” of COVI-19 pandemic with only 23 cases of the omicron variant detected, So the country will celebrate Christmas without much restrictions.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has suggested “cancelling or delaying” the Christmas holiday before Omicron progressed and delta spread, as European countries and regions in Brazil and the United States imposed restrictions.
Mexico pile up 3.93 million cases of COVID-19 and nearly 300,000 recognized deaths, the fourth highest number in the world, since the beginning of the epidemic.
