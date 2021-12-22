Mexico rules out imposing “restrictions” on travel due to Omicron infection

MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said on Tuesday that his country was not considering implementing “restrictions” on travel when intervening during a period A remote meeting called by the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on the micron variant of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that And that no restrictions are planned, as yet, on domestic travel.”

In addition, representatives urged 17 countries “to maintain the message of prevention and vaccination”.

For his part, Blinken announced the intention of the US government to continue A new ministerial meeting early next year, the Mexican Foreign Ministry details.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to “strengthen supply chains” Medicinal materials, “Acceptance of different types of vaccines” against COVID-19 and the goal of obtaining them Vaccinate 70% of the world’s population by the end of 2022.