Mexico steals the United States from Julian Araujo

Mexican-American player, Julian Araujo, has decided to leave Team USA to qualify Gerardo “Tata” Martino for the next calls. The LA Galaxy right-back will make his debut with the three colors in the friendly against Ecuador.

Despite the fact that he already had minutes in the lower categories with North America, FIFA accepted the request to be able to play for a new national team. So he will join the competition on the right wing, which has been one of the weak points in recent meetings with Mexico.

“The request by the Mexican Football Association to change the representative team of the player Julien Vicente Araujo Zúñiga has been accepted. The footballer has been authorized to represent the Mexican national team with immediate effect” Inform FIFA

The 20-year-old is considered one of the most important promises of American football, being the target of the desire of various European teams. In addition to being a regular fixture for his side, he shares the dressing room with fellow countrymen Jonathan dos Santos, Efraín Alvarez and Javier Chicharito Hernandez.

Araujo has played 27 of the 28 potential matches this season, and has been a key player in all of them, in addition to distributing five assists and showing regularity in his performance. So it is considered an important piece for his coach Greg Fannie.

He is expected to receive his first call with the absolute squad for the first appearance that Mexico will face Ecuador on October 27, where Martino will test different players. For now, she is expected to be part of the tricolor sub-category teams.

It may interest you: Chucky Lozano shines in a new victory for Napoli

In recent matches, the right-back position has been a problem for the national team, because neither Jorge Sanchez nor Luis “Xhaka” Rodriguez can cross the ball. So Julian will join the list of options that will have the opportunity to merge with the center.