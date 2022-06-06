Mexico’s sun

Due to COVID-19, the President of Uruguay suspends his attendance at the Summit of the Americas

EFE

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Poe has suspended his trip to the United States to participate in the Ninth Summit of the Americas, which has been taking place since Monday in Los Angeles, California, after he tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

“Due to tomorrow’s trip to the Summit of the Americas in the US, I did the PCR report today. The result was that I am optimistic about COVID 19. As a result of this situation, I have to cancel all activities for the next day. Few days.”, the Uruguayan president wrote on his official account on Twitter on Monday.

Lacalle Poe planned to leave on Tuesday for the United States at about 11:30 local time (14:30 GMT) with his foreign minister, Francisco Bustillo.

And the Foreign Minister’s trip continues, as Effie learned from official sources.

The person from Uruguay, due to health reasons, joins the other absences after the US confirmed to EFE on Monday that it had not invited Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela due to the state of democracy and human rights in those three countries.

In addition, the President of Mexico, Andres Lopez Obrador, and Guatemala Alejandro Giamatti, confirmed their absence: the first due to the absence of the previously mentioned countries, and the second, according to his Cabinet, due to agenda issues.

The Uruguayan president planned to take advantage of the visit to the United States to meet with the President of the United States, Joe Biden, a meeting whose previous efforts were acknowledged by both administrations, but this has not been confirmed.

This was Lacalle Poe’s second trip to the United States since taking office on March 1, 2020, for the period 2020-2025.

The President of Uruguay visited the United States during the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, on September 22, a few days after his participation in Mexico in the Sixth Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).