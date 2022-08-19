Miniso apologizes for introducing itself as a Japanese brand

this Thursday, Miniso has apologized for introducing itself as a Japanese brand It said it would change its slogan, amid a wave of local nationalism fueled by geopolitical tension over Taiwan.

The company with more than 5,000 stores in China and around the world, has been described through years As a “Japanese-inspired lifestyle retailer” It has been compared to the MUJI series listed in Tokyo.

It’s a statementThe company is headquartered in Guangzhou, acknowledged that it has long been promoted with Japanese influence, With top Japanese-born designers and Japanese personalities on their shopping bags and their marketing language.

company Issued a lengthy apology Saying that in her early days she “goed the wrong way” by putting on her brand, After I hired a Japanese designer as the lead designer between the end of 2015 and 2018.