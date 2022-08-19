Miniso apologizes for introducing itself as a Japanese brand
this Thursday, Miniso has apologized for introducing itself as a Japanese brand It said it would change its slogan, amid a wave of local nationalism fueled by geopolitical tension over Taiwan.
The company with more than 5,000 stores in China and around the world, has been described through years As a “Japanese-inspired lifestyle retailer” It has been compared to the MUJI series listed in Tokyo.
It’s a statementThe company is headquartered in Guangzhou, acknowledged that it has long been promoted with Japanese influence, With top Japanese-born designers and Japanese personalities on their shopping bags and their marketing language.
company Issued a lengthy apology Saying that in her early days she “goed the wrong way” by putting on her brand, After I hired a Japanese designer as the lead designer between the end of 2015 and 2018.
Since 2019, Miniso has “removed” Japanese elements in its products and marketing strategy, but the turn comes after the brand launched a game dressed as a Japanese geisha in July, and although he apologized at the time, the pressure increased after The relationship between China and Japan will deteriorate. Because of the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan, Nancy Pelosi advance this month.
“Bacon advocate. Certified creator. Twitteraholic. Tv junkie. Beer fanatic. Internet nerd. Passionate thinker. Reader.”