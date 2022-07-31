Monkeypox: New York declares a public health emergency

digital millennium

Mexico City / 30.07.2022 21:04:00

mayor of new york city, Eric AdamsNew York City Commissioner for Health and Mental Health Dr. Ashwin Vasan, Declare a public health emergency today because of the outbreak Monkey pox.

“Today we are declaring monkeypox a public health emergency in New York City. In recent weeks, we have moved as quickly as we can to expand access and access to vaccines and treatments to keep people safe.

“This outbreak must be urgently addressed with action and resources nationally and globally, and this declaration of a public health emergency reflects the gravity of the moment,” they said in a statement.

They made it clear that the ad would allow Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Issuance of emergency commissioner orders under the New York Health Act and Amend provisions to provide measures to help slow the spread.

“We’re also working with partners at all levels of government to get as many additional doses as possible as quickly as possible, so we can protect New Yorkers during this growing outbreak,” they added.

New York is currently the epicenter of the outbreak and that is roughly estimated 150,000 New Yorkers may be at risk of contracting the disease.

Electronic health records