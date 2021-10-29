Monsta X will be showing its first movie The Dreaming: Where do you see it in Mexico? | K -POP

Daniel Gutierrez Dyke

K-Pop will release their first tape this December

Monsta X will be shown for the first time the dream, the filma, which will be released in theaters and qthat you can see in Mexico. If you are a fan of the collection, here we leave all the details to you so that you do not lose them.

K-Pop is gearing up for some fun months for their fans, as on November 19 they will premiere their comeback with a Korean short album “No Limits”. Then, in December, he will release his second all-English album, The Dream, which will be accompanied by his first tape.

In 2022, Monsta X will begin its world tour, the dates of which have been confirmed by the US and Canada, but before that, on December 9, it will show its movie The Dreaming, designed for CGV Screen X that surrounds the viewer. , with the intent of not losing any details of it.

How and where do you see the dreamMonsta X in Mexico?

According to the K-Pop group themselves, the list of countries that will screen their film is extensive and includes: the United States, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and of course Mexico.

This caused the concern of many fans because the premiere of a movie was not announced, however, they announced it through their gutter on Twitter, when answering a follower’s question.

Cinépolis will be the one to bring the Monsta X movie, The Dreaming, to Mexico. Tickets are expected to go on sale, in most parts of the world on November 4, 2021 and The tape is scheduled to be released on December 9. It was also said that there would be another examination on the eleventh, but nothing was confirmed.