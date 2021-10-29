Monsta X will be showing its first movie The Dreaming: Where do you see it in Mexico? | K -POP

40 mins ago Cynthia Porter
Daniel Gutierrez DykeOct 29, 2021-12:52

K-Pop will release their first tape this December

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

Monsta X will be shown for the first time the dream, the filma, which will be released in theaters and qthat you can see in Mexico. If you are a fan of the collection, here we leave all the details to you so that you do not lose them.

K-Pop is gearing up for some fun months for their fans, as on November 19 they will premiere their comeback with a Korean short album “No Limits”. Then, in December, he will release his second all-English album, The Dream, which will be accompanied by his first tape.

In 2022, Monsta X will begin its world tour, the dates of which have been confirmed by the US and Canada, but before that, on December 9, it will show its movie The Dreaming, designed for CGV Screen X that surrounds the viewer. , with the intent of not losing any details of it.

How and where do you see the dreamMonsta X in Mexico?

According to the K-Pop group themselves, the list of countries that will screen their film is extensive and includes: the United States, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and of course Mexico.

This caused the concern of many fans because the premiere of a movie was not announced, however, they announced it through their gutter on Twitter, when answering a follower’s question.

Cinépolis will be the one to bring the Monsta X movie, The Dreaming, to Mexico. Tickets are expected to go on sale, in most parts of the world on November 4, 2021 and The tape is scheduled to be released on December 9. It was also said that there would be another examination on the eleventh, but nothing was confirmed.

More Stories

The Other Way Film Festival will open its seventh edition in 10 cities

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Univision announces a change to its prime-time programming on Sunday

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

What time does The Army of Thieves, the introduction to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, air on Netflix?

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Weinstein tricked Robin Williams into holding ‘Indomitable Will’

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The Other Way Film Festival will open its seventh edition in 10 cities

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

F1 considering third US Grand Prix after Austin success

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Volkswagen is committed to positive leadership to enhance luxury

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

Delphine hired Leaner Corozo and Joao Ortiz to immediately join the focus and play against Universidad Católica | National Championship | Sports

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Genshin Impact introduces Thoma in a new promotional video – Kudasai

30 mins ago Leo Adkins

‘What we did was clumsy’: Biden says he was under the impression France had been told the contract with Australia was suspended

34 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Toyota will invest 461 million in a plant in Kentucky | United State

35 mins ago Leland Griffith