Montana became the first state to ban TikTok in the US

governor mountain (United States), Republican Greg GianforteOn Wednesday, a law banned the use of the Chinese app Tik Tokbecoming the first state in the country to enroll Popular social platform.

Gianforte He reported the action on his Twitter account: “To protect the private and personal data of mountain climbers in Chinese Communist PartyI blocked Tik TokIn the state, he wrote.

he Montana State Congress He passed a bill last month aimed at banning the platform owned by the Chinese company perseveranceIn the portable devices to all its inhabitants.

prohibition mountain It is the toughest yet approved by a territory United States of America The veto overrides that Federal government And half of the country’s 50 states are such that public officials can’t get them Tik Tok on their mobile phones.

various sectors including FBImembers of Congress and state authorities, have expressed concern about the possibility Tik Tok Beijing could use it for spying work, because the app is owned by a company based in China.

The Asian country has some laws regarding protection It could force technology companies to share data with their internet services Intelligencebut Tik Tok Other companies say such concerns are nonsense and that they have implemented various measures to protect their users’ data.

As reported in the US media in March, the government of Joe Biden threatened perseveranceowner of TikTok, with the social network banned across the US if it does not sell the shares they own in the popular app.

TikTok has about 100 million users in the US and has become one of the most popular social networks in the world in a short time, especially among teens.

With information from EFE