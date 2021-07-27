Montoya: The scientists supported Castillo because he would promote the Ministry of Science

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

the world Modesto Montoya On Monday, he said all of his colleagues hope that Pedro Castillo will promote science and technology, as well as encourage the creation of a ministry that can focus exclusively on these issues.

He was supported by all scholars and his campaign was as follows: Promote science and technology and establish a ministry, that’s why they are so happy. The country’s priorities will certainly give you the ideas to make the right decisions. All scientists hope this is your decision قرارHe told the press as soon as he left the convention center, where he participated in the process of moving the government.

In this sense, the physicist referred to it Peru Libre did not confirm the establishment of the said ministry He stressed that the president-elect, if promoted, will mention it in his speech.

Montoya also commented that during this time, wealth is found in people’s knowledge, so it is necessary to promote both subjects.

“We hope that science and technology will be the basis for the true independence of Peru in these aspects He stressed that, as everyone knows, in these moments wealth is in knowledge.

Finally, he confirmed that he did not speak with the Secretary General of Peru Lieber, Vladimir Siron. “I didn’t get a chance,” he said.

Starting the installation of management transfer commissions

new government Pedro Castillo He launched the installation of management transfer committees in 19 sectors of the executive branch, task forces that began meeting with departing officials to expedite the exchange of information.

Along the same lines, the Cajamarca teacher entrusted the coordination of this process to the Vice-President-elect, Dina Bulwart.

Politics, latest news:

LR . Policy newsletter

Subscribe here to the Politica La República newsletter and receive daily in your e-mail the most important news on the issues that mark the national agenda.

More Stories

UMSNH allocates 479 places for medical interns

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Morant calls for a new science law that generates “as much consensus as possible”

17 hours ago Mia Thompson

Scientists in the United Arab Emirates seek to plant clouds and generate artificial rain

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Call for Increased Scholarships for Medical Interns – ContraRéplica

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Wave science: Depends on the weather. that the ocean knows

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Wave science: Depends on the weather. that the ocean knows | Sports

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Montoya: The scientists supported Castillo because he would promote the Ministry of Science

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

How to share photos and messages without having to say “forwarded”?

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The United States, the second region where the most Mexican athletes contribute to Tokyo 2020

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The closure of the US border boosted sales in Mexico to 170 thousand million pesos: Concanaco

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Cineteca Alameda will show iconic films of the United States

6 hours ago Cynthia Porter