UMSNH allocates 479 places for medical interns

The clinical field selection takes place on Monday and Tuesday in the presence of Nicolaeta University President Raúl Cardenas Navarro and IMSS delegate, Maria Luisa Rodia Pimentel.

The President of the University of Michoacán in San Nicolás de Hidalgo (UMSNH), Raúl Cardenas Navarro, highlighted the health measures implemented during the process of allocating places for trainees in the Bachelor of Surgery and the midwife at the Faculty of Medical and Biological Sciences “Dr. Ignacio Chavez”.

During the process of allocating 479 clinical places by the Directorate of Communication and Social Work of the University of Michoacana in San Nicolás de Hidalgo, to trainees of the Bachelor of Surgeons and Midwife, the Rector highlighted the sanitary and systemic procedures. and security implemented.

Accompanied by the delegate of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Michoacán, Maria Luisa Rodia Pimentel, Dean Nicoleta witnessed the health protocol being implemented to ensure the safety of the trainees who came this morning to the facilities of the Information, Art and Culture Center (CIAC).

It should be noted that according to the Directorate of Communication and Social Service of the University of Michoacana in San Nicolás de Hidalgo, social service places will be allocated to interns at the Faculty of Medical and Biological Sciences on Monday and Tuesday. , respectively, in 479 graduates of Bachelor of Surgeons and Midwife, respecting sanitary distance measures and the mandatory use of face masks and thermometers.

The decision to implement it in two days follows guidance from state and federal authorities on health matters to prevent the spread of the virus that has caused the COVID-19 pandemic. Likewise, it is stated that places are allotted according to the average of the trainees, however, most of them belong to the clinics of the Ministry of Health which distributed them in each of the states of the state land, although they were also assigned to the City Council of Morelia and the Faculty of the Faculty of Medical and Biological Sciences “Dr. Ignacio Chavez”.

