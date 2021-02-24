Muppets have warning content on the Disney + platform

Los Mobits Add to Mrs. and the TrampAnd the The Jungle BookAnd the AristocratsAnd the Dumbo s Peter Pan, Films containing a warning about harmful content on the platform Disney +.

This program includes negative representations and / or abuse of people or cultures. these Stereotypes They were wrong at the time and now they are, “says the pre-production letter.

Also read: Disney + removes some classics from its catalog for inappropriate content

The message was found, as of February 19, in 18 episodes out of 120 episodes of five seasons of the show Los Mobits That aired from 1976 to 1981.

The letter adds: “Instead of removing this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversations to create a more inclusive future together.”

Among the episodes containing the warning is that one Steve MartinAnd the Peter SellersAnd the Kenny Rogers The Johnny CashFor example, in the latter the singer appears in front of A. Confederate Flag, Associated with white supremacy.

Movies related to the Stories Matters Initiative

Platform Disney + He has the initiative Important stories Which aims to improve people’s representation in their products.

As a result, it has hired external consultants to evaluate its content and make the offensive content visible to modulate the impact on its audience.

It may interest you: Disney in the Networks presents Cruella’s official trailer with Emma Stone

Dumbo, From 1941, and Peter Pan, 1953, two films pulled from the children’s catalog Disney + To include negative representations and / or mistreatment of people or cultures; However, the tapes remain for the adult fans.

For example in Dumbo The warning came from a scene in which a group of crows appeared with a leader named Jim Crow, a term used to insult African Americans in United State, Represent different stereotypes of African Americans.

Mrs. and the Tramp, 1955; The Jungle Book, From 1967, and Aristocrats, From 1970 listed as suitable only for persons over 7 years old.