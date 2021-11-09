Born out of Choir of Music to Save Lives, Aba Taano is a humanitarian project that has been around since 2005 in Uganda. When the first lines of the group’s biography are these, it is easy to guess that we are dealing with a special group. And Abba Tanu he is. Responds to the philosophy of solidarity

And in solidarity as a flag, they arrived this week in Lyon and Sahagún. will perform in San Francisco Theater From the capital on Friday, November 12, at 9 pm (tickets sold in advance at € 10 at www.vayaentradas.com and an hour before the party starts); And a day later, on the thirteenth, they will be in Carmelo Gómez de Sahagún . Hall, at 20. (Tickets are sold at the tourist office and one hour before the concert in the hall).

Aba Taano sings for the project they came from that catapulted them to fame as they became an excellent group of five African evangelical voices. Music created to save lives Uganda, in 2005 with the aim of saving some children who suffered from complete abandonment and fell into our hands without programming it. Our first intention was to move forward, so that they could survive on their own, but as soon as we set foot in Africa, we received a lot of requests… Dropouts are frequent there and it is difficult to ignore such a situation.” There they continue to work. singing.

During their 11 years of existence, they have performed 1500 concerts, 7 albums, 11 international awards and a virtual library of African voices, and they have collaborated on the film’s soundtrack. the home…everywhere, they praise the beauty of their voices and the tremendous work that supports them. These four boys and girls are full of humor, joy and dynamism that make a cappella songs, theatrical, lively and entertaining. They sing African gospel, and a lot of Zulu gospel, but they also make forays into ethnic singing and pop.

The Abba Tanu family members usually live in Uganda, but travel to Europe to continue training and raise funds for their projects which, they recall, “currently more than 60 people live directly from the help we give them. The vast majority of the mansion is home/home in Kireka, near from Kampala.

The people of Lyon are presented with a unique opportunity to attend an extraordinary concert, reviewing the path of Abba Tanu, knowing that they are also collaborating in a solidarity project, in whose name everything is said, Song to save lives.