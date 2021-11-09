The spider multiverse has been confirmed

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Watch the full Spider-Man 3, the new movie that brings back actor Tom Holland who plays the Spider-Man, to premiere in December 2021, as MCU fans anxiously wait for the Spiderverse to take place. .

More Stories

Music to save lives

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This is how the GuadaLAjara Film Festival ends with a tribute to Patricia Arquette

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The immersive attraction of the lands of “La Casa de Papel” in the United States

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Under the clutches of Venom there will be carnage between criticism and controversy

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada Maya – 20 years from “Atlantis”, failed at that time; worship today

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“It’s not wrong, but it’s wrong,” Garcia Velches says of the Global Corruption Index. tumble in the networks

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Big Bang | The origin of the universe may not exist – science – life

48 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Mexican national team: “Bouto” is Mexico’s damned cry | Sports

49 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Xbox Game Pass will give you a Crunchyroll to watch Demon Slayer, One Piece, and more anime

50 mins ago Leo Adkins

Logical puzzle | November 2021 | Helmets without visors should be located in the photo: only 2% have overcome this viral challenge | visual puzzle | Mexico

54 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Where and at what time do you see the Mexico-USA match

55 mins ago Leland Griffith