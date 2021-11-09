The spider multiverse has been confirmed

Watch the full Spider-Man 3, the new movie that brings back actor Tom Holland who plays the Spider-Man, to premiere in December 2021, as MCU fans anxiously wait for the Spiderverse to take place. .

However, many wall crawlers are starting to wonder if a potential Spider-Man multiverse has already been confirmed, as they hope the superhero movie will be developed at the same height as Avengers: endgame.

In this sense, with the following note, we want to tell you about this question that worries all fans very much, that is, after the premiere of Venom 2 we can talk about what would happen if Sony and the Marvel Studios cinematic universe joined forces to assemble their products.

Spider-Man 3: Is the Spider-Man Multiverse Confirmed?

After the incredible premiere of Venom: Carnage Freed, it was confirmed that the Spider-Man multiverse is indeed a reality and that’s because in Symbiote’s post-credits scene, Tom Holland appears through TV.

Spider-Man 3: When will the movie be released?