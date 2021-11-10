La Jornada Maya – The Squid Game from Netflix will have a second season

36 mins ago Cynthia Porter

International > Offers

dad

09/11/2021 | Los Angeles, United States

It’s official: the series squid game Netflix will return for a second season despite the fact that most TV shows in South Korea only have one season duration.

“I almost felt like you were leaving us no choice,” Hwang Dong Hyuk, its creator and director, said at a celebration on the red carpet Monday night in Los Angeles.

“There was a lot of pressure and demand and a lot of love for season two,” he explained.

“It’s in my head right now. I’m currently in the planning process. I think it’s too early to say when and how that will happen, so I promise you this: Ji Hoon will come back and do something for the world.”

Starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, the series focuses on people so desperate for money that they agree to participate in a series of yard games with a deadly twist.

The miserable survival drama is said to have become the biggest TV show in Netflix history, and with this success came global recognition from its stars.

Model and actress Jung Ho-yeon is used to traveling the world, but this time, when she arrived in Los Angeles from Korea, she met her first fan at the airport: the immigration officer who asked for her autograph.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays Jo Sang-woo on the show, said he “made the big decision to open an Instagram account: Now it really made me want to connect with the world and everyone.”

And lead actor Lee Jung-jae, who has been working in Korea for over 25 years, has seen a change in his life as he is now also well known on the streets of America.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it? People just come and say hi to me,” he told me. “I really don’t know how to respond to all this love. It’s great to be able to meet the fans who loved and watched the show so much.”

Actors and Creator squid game They dream of working in a Hollywood movie one day. On Monday, Jung joked on the red carpet, “Guys, call our agent!”

Editing: Laura Espejo

More Stories

The spider multiverse has been confirmed

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Music to save lives

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

This is how the GuadaLAjara Film Festival ends with a tribute to Patricia Arquette

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

The immersive attraction of the lands of “La Casa de Papel” in the United States

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Under the clutches of Venom there will be carnage between criticism and controversy

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

La Jornada Maya – 20 years from “Atlantis”, failed at that time; worship today

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Ministry of Science already (FUE)?

24 mins ago Mia Thompson

Footballers must be persuaded to play for Mexico

24 mins ago Sharon Hanson

The two most important Samsung devices of 2020 receive Android 12 with One UI 4.0

26 mins ago Leo Adkins

Scientists reveal when it’s best to go to bed to avoid heart problems

30 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Ugandan security forces prevent the US ambassador from visiting the main opposition leader at his home

30 mins ago Leland Griffith