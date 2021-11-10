La Jornada Maya – The Squid Game from Netflix will have a second season

International > Offers

It’s official: the series squid game Netflix will return for a second season despite the fact that most TV shows in South Korea only have one season duration.

“I almost felt like you were leaving us no choice,” Hwang Dong Hyuk, its creator and director, said at a celebration on the red carpet Monday night in Los Angeles.

“There was a lot of pressure and demand and a lot of love for season two,” he explained.

“It’s in my head right now. I’m currently in the planning process. I think it’s too early to say when and how that will happen, so I promise you this: Ji Hoon will come back and do something for the world.”

Starring Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun, the series focuses on people so desperate for money that they agree to participate in a series of yard games with a deadly twist.

The miserable survival drama is said to have become the biggest TV show in Netflix history, and with this success came global recognition from its stars.

Model and actress Jung Ho-yeon is used to traveling the world, but this time, when she arrived in Los Angeles from Korea, she met her first fan at the airport: the immigration officer who asked for her autograph.

Actor Park Hae-soo, who plays Jo Sang-woo on the show, said he “made the big decision to open an Instagram account: Now it really made me want to connect with the world and everyone.”

And lead actor Lee Jung-jae, who has been working in Korea for over 25 years, has seen a change in his life as he is now also well known on the streets of America.

“It’s amazing, isn’t it? People just come and say hi to me,” he told me. “I really don’t know how to respond to all this love. It’s great to be able to meet the fans who loved and watched the show so much.”

Actors and Creator squid game They dream of working in a Hollywood movie one day. On Monday, Jung joked on the red carpet, “Guys, call our agent!”

Editing: Laura Espejo