Top 10 horror movies about witches

The Witch (2015)

the witch He is undoubtedly one of the best horror movies made on this figure. Set in the early days of the United States, it centers around a family who are exiled to the woods, where they begin to meet the main character.

In the end, young Thomasin (the main character in the film) is trapped by the devil and begins to worship him, transforming into a witch like the one who terrorized her family.

The Witches (1990)

Roald Dahl was one of those authors with the ability to create stories that were meant to be for children but that had a dark and sinister edge.

In the hands of Nicolas Rogge, a film director known for erotic dramas, Dahl’s book brilliantly appeared on the silver screen. Much of the credit for the film’s terrifying look goes to Anjelica Huston, the divine actress who plays the leader of witches. It really is horrible in every way.

Suspiria (1977)

The ’70s was kind of a golden age for horror movies of a certain kind, usually involving someone who doesn’t realize they’re part of a sinister plot.

In this case, it is about a young woman who joins a dance studio and gradually realizes that it is run by witches. Not all horror movies manage to be gory and chilling, but that’s exactly what’s going on here. No one who watches this movie will view witches in the same way.

The Pale Door (2020)

No movie genre is as closely related to the core of American fiction as the West. Despite this fact, there are few Westerns who cross paths with horror film.

However, this is exactly what happens with faded door And that’s a big part of what makes it such an amazing and terrifying movie to watch. The best part about it is that it does more with less, pulling the viewer in and never letting go.

Don’t Touch Twice (2016)

The character of the witch has taken many different forms in many different cultures, most notably Baba Yaga who appears in this film. A truly terrifying creature, one of those cinematic creations that is sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

There’s not a whole lot about this terribly new movie in terms of what it does for the horror genre, but there’s something to be said for drawing on what viewers expect from a horror movie.

The Conjuring (2013)

As if witches weren’t terrified enough during their lives, they often appear in movies as evil spirits who still haunt the living, which is exactly what happens in Sorcery . This particular witch is a truly terrifying creation, a testament to the twisted imagination that directors often bring to their projects.

Regardless of everything else, it is one of those horror films that takes a lot of effort to create a movie that is not only scary, but sometimes beautiful.

Dark Mother (2019)

These days, it’s hard to create a horror movie that can do something different with established formulas, but every now and then someone pops up to remind people that there are still new ways to make a difference in the genre.

It is impossible not to immerse yourself in the story of The Wretched, which is about a boy who encounters a malevolent witch who lives alongside his father. There’s enough horror in this movie to make it worth seeing on Halloween.

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Is there anything to be said for a movie that manages to horrify the witch without actually showing the witch on screen? This is exactly what happens with The Blair Witch Project, who was one of the first horror movies of “found footage” that has become increasingly popular in recent years.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

There are some horror movies that have become part of the canon of the genre and this movie is one of them. Headline: Rosemary is trapped by a group of Satanists who live nearby and want to use it to produce The Devil’s Son.

It’s a moody and atmospheric movie, and the genius is that it presents the witch-like characters as charming, seemingly funny old men. Ruth Gordon is especially excellent and reminds of the many forms a witch can take.

Scooby-Doo and the Ghost of the Witch (1999)

Scooby-doo and ghost witch It belongs to that specific period in the Scooby-Doo movies that involved real beings. In this case, the titular witch is a powerful being who has been imprisoned in her spell book by a group of Wiccans, only to be brought back by her descendant.

To be horror movies Animated, you actually go to some dark places, and it’s easy to get chills when Sarah Ravencroft manages to turn back to wreak havoc in the present.

