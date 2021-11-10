New poster, release date and trailer

Next year 2022 is one of the two most awaited years by all DC fans, and movies like SparkleAnd Aquaman and the Lost KingdomAnd black Adam And of course, The new Dark Knight movie, Batman championship Robert Patterson Directed by Matt Reeves.

Through different platforms, the new poster of Batman, whose next release date has been set March 4, 2022 for the United States, yet to be confirmed in Mexico and Latin America.

Better remember Robert Pattinson for portraying Cedric in it Harry Potter And Edward Cullen in the epic twilight (twilight), so you know what it means to carry a character from a lovable world, and now The DC Extended Universe opens the doors for him as one of the heroes to succeed Ben Affleck.

The cast includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton, Jeffrey Wright as Detective James Gordon, Jon Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Attorney General Jill Coulson, and Jamie Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Real; With Andy Serkis as Alfred and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

during dC Fandom, we were able to see some pics Batman, where we see the new ‘Dark Knight’ movie, Pattinson.

Meanwhile, in the same capital, they produce Sparklewhich has Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as “Batman” who will appear in the film … However, it is not known exactly what Warner Bros. plans, and less so with Henry Cavill as a character who could emerge from the universe.

On the other hand, names like Kristen Stewart and Barry Keoghan para Translator Al Joker As part of the new Batman world… however, many fans are claiming roles Joaquin Phoenix and fellow 30 Seconds singer Jared Leto, which has already been confirmed as Morbius Being Marvel from Sony Pictures.

