My God !! Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt in … Together?

We certainly didn’t have this on our radar, but there is no doubt that it makes our hearts happy: The ‘Deadline’ niche entertainment has just revealed it. Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt will appear together in the movie Bullet TrainThis has surprised everyone!

he is Movie Work, knowing that the musician is from Puerto Rico (he is also an actor, remember that Bad Bunny will appear in the series Narcos: México and in the movie “Lonely American‘) Will be part of Movie It’s this incredible size.

Bad Bunny and Pete Brad together in ‘Bullet Train’

Oscar-winning Brad Pitt And a Grammy Award Winner The bad rabbit He will join their efforts in this new movie, which features a very interesting cast, as others have confirmed Joy King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyre Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Massey Oka, and Andrew Coogee.

The Movie Work will be led by David Leitch, Which we remember from other movies like ‘Atómica’, ‘Deadpool 2’ y ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’.

What is the movie “Express Train” about?

The movie is based on a bookMariabeetle ‘de Kōtarō Isaka, Which is a struggle between mafia on the train Tokyo. Gorgeous! Sure, it also looks like a book we need on our reading list.