Netflix presented the trailer for Who Killed Sara? , The series written by José Ignacio, “Chascas” Valenzuela

Netflix The official trailer for Who killed Sarah?And the The chain that will link this March 24 To the broadcast platform and that It was created by Chilean José Ignacio “Chascas” Valenzuela.

The story revolves around Alex Guzman, played by Manolo Cardona, the accused Unjustly because he ended the life of his sister Sarah, a crime for which he was imprisoned for 18 years. Upon leaving, the protagonist will have a plan to uncover the true culprit.

In one of the fantasy novels that Netflix considers “Sensual, haunting and suspenseful”, You can see the works of the Miami-based Chilean author, along with the works of other compatriots: Rosario Valenzuela and Jean-Pierre Vica.

Who killed Sarah? It progresses about past and present, in a story where it is Every detail will be crucial to understanding what happened and how everyone becomes a suspect.