Ugandan court orders release of house arrest

George Mosesi told CNN by phone: “The court decided that personal freedom is absolutely necessary so as not to be restricted casually or indefinitely.”

Judge Michael Elbow, who heads the court’s civil chamber, said that if the government had evidence against Wayne, he should be charged in court and not “detained without justification at home,” according to Mossessy.

Wayne, the popular singer, was the opposition’s front runner in the presidential election on January 14, and the military and police have surrounded his home since the election ended.

The Ugandan Electoral Commission has announced that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won the election for a record sixth term.