Ugandan court orders release of house arrest

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

George Mosesi told CNN by phone: “The court decided that personal freedom is absolutely necessary so as not to be restricted casually or indefinitely.”

Judge Michael Elbow, who heads the court’s civil chamber, said that if the government had evidence against Wayne, he should be charged in court and not “detained without justification at home,” according to Mossessy.

Wayne, the popular singer, was the opposition’s front runner in the presidential election on January 14, and the military and police have surrounded his home since the election ended.

The Ugandan Electoral Commission has announced that Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has won the election for a record sixth term.

Wayne rejects the election results, saying he has evidence of fraud and intimidation.

He also posted on Twitter last week that no one was allowed to visit his home because he was besieged with his wife Barbara and his 18-month-old niece without food.

After attorneys were allowed to remove her for a short period, Wayne told CNN, his niece was evacuated “safely.”

Musisi said the soldiers were still in the compound and that the Ugandan army had a “history of challenging court orders.” He added that they would petition the court regarding every soldier who remained despised.

A Ugandan police spokesman said the officers still at Wayne’s home would leave the building.

“We are a law-abiding institution and we respect the Supreme Court ruling,” he told CNN on Monday.

Wayne’s team will decide within the next 24 hours whether to resume the election results. Muzisi added that Wayne’s team had hoped to make a decision sooner, but was unable to meet due to the house arrest.

The deadline to do this is February 2.

Museveni’s top press secretary, Don Wanyama, said Saturday that Wayne had no evidence of voter fraud.

“Uganda has procedures. The evidence of fraud is in the courts, not on CNN.”

More Stories

Netflix presented the trailer for Who Killed Sara? , The series written by José Ignacio, “Chascas” Valenzuela

18 hours ago Cynthia Porter

My God !! Bad Bunny and Brad Pitt in … Together?

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

What each dye means in “the eternal radiance of a mind without memories”

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Justice orders the lifting of the siege on the home of the opposition, Bobby Wayne | The world | America edition

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

“Luca”, Pixar’s next movie, premiere with good moments and surprise

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Regé-Jean Page responds to rumors of being the new James Bond

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lavrov reveals the details of an American attack on Syria

11 mins ago Leland Griffith

Pemex receives a subsidy of 32,000 pesos from the AMLO government; Plus a tax credit

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Ugandan court orders release of house arrest

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Luis Diaz: Goal with Porto against Boavista in the Portuguese League – international football – sport

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

In Indonesia, a fisherman claims to have caught the real “little shark”

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring