NASA shares a look at an image from the James Webb Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope will release its first high-resolution color images on July 12, one of “the deepest image of our universe ever taken,” according to NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The space observatory, which was launched in December, will be able to look inside Atmospheres of the outer planets And observing some of the first galaxies that arose after the beginning of the universe, and seeing them through infrared rays that are invisible to the human eye.

The first release of the images will highlight Webb’s scientific abilities, as well as the ability of his massive golden mirror and scientific instruments to produce stunning images.

NASA unveiled Webb’s first five cosmic targets on Friday, providing a preview of what we can expect to see in the released images. The targets were selected by an international panel, which includes members from NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency and the Baltimore Institute for Space Telescope Science.

One of the targets is the Carina Nebula, located 7,600 light-years away. This stellar nursery, where stars are born, is one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky and is home to many stars much larger than our Sun.

Also, the first full color spectrum of an exoplanet, known as WASP-96b, will be shared on Tuesday. The spectrum will include different wavelengths of light that could reveal new information about the planet located 1,150 light-years from Earth, such as whether it has an atmosphere. The gas giant planet, which was discovered in 2014 and is half the mass of Jupiter, completes one orbit around its star every 3.4 days.

The third target is the Southern Ring Nebula, also called the Eight, which is 2,000 light-years from Earth. This large planetary nebula includes an expanding gas cloud around a dying star.

Stefan’s Quintet, also planned in the post, will reveal the way galaxies interact with each other. This compact group of galaxies was first discovered in 1787, located 290 million light-years away in the constellation of Pegasus. According to a NASA statement, four of the five galaxies in the cluster are “locked up in a cosmic dance of frequent close encounters.”

The final target is SMACS 0723, where a huge collection of galaxy clusters acts as a magnifying lens for the things behind them. This, called a gravitational lensing, will create Webb’s first deep-field view of incredibly ancient, distant and faint galaxies. It would be the deepest that man has ever looked at in the universe.

Eric Smith, a Web program scientist and head of NASA’s astrophysics division, said the telescope’s initial goal was to see the first stars and galaxies in the universe, that is, to see “the universe lights up for the first time.”

Smith has worked on Webb since the project began in the mid-1990s.

“The James Webb Space Telescope will give us a powerful new set of eyes to examine our universe,” Smith wrote in an update. “The world is about to become a mystery again.”