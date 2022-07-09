iPhone: How to quickly block a number from your cell phone | iOS | cell phone | nda | nnni | sports game

when Mobile It is one of the most useful and necessary things, whether it is to communicate with someone or for entertainment. However, the thing that can be very tedious is having to constantly receive it calls from other people simply to provide certain products or services.

For these cases, a very practical option is to block them yourself Iphone, so that third parties don’t call or text you again. Next, we explain step by step.

How to block a number from iOS

After applying this method, you can get rid of those boring calls permanently. Remember that you can also reset this option any time you want.

First, open a file phone app or by default Messages .

After that, click on the last tab.

Now, click on the Information tab so that you can choose the number you want to block.

Finally, go to the bottom area, choose Block and that’s it.

Where to find downloads on iPhone

In most cases, information downloaded on iOS is usually stored in the Files app; However, this will depend on the configuration of the file Iphone. For this reason, we show you what you should do to organize what you download from the Internet.

First, go to the Settings section of your phone and select Safari.

Next, you will have to select the Downloads option.

In this folder you will find three alternatives: iCloudDrive And the On my iPhone s Aharon so you should choose one of them.

When you decide, you will have to open the Files app and find the desired folder.

So you can format iPhone from iTunes

Before you begin to recover a file Apple device In this way, your system must have at least the version iOS 7 And you have a USB cable handy.

First, you have to turn off your smartphone by pressing the lock button.

Once this happens, you need to hold down the Home key and connect the USB cable to the phone and computer.

When this happens, you will see how your iPhone screen has changed to iTunes Mode And the option to restore your cell phone will appear.

What you have to do is hit to accept and in Restores Iphone .

and in . After a few minutes, the information on your mobile phone distraction device will finally be erased.

How to reset iPhone from scratch