google keyboard | What is Gboard and how to enable it on your phone | keyboard | trick | technology | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

If you are a Samsung user and have a foldable device like the Samsung Galaxy Fold3, you probably felt uncomfortable at the time of writing when the smartphone was in the form of a “tablet”, because the large screen of the device does not allow you to type properly and doing so becomes a challenge . for this reason, gboard I created split keyboard, what is it and how to enable it? We will explain the details below from Depor.

It is important to clarify that at the moment, Split Keyboard is only available in the version Gboard BetaDon’t worry we will also teach you how to install it; However, the keyboard that comes by default on the Samsung Galaxy Fold3 has the aforementioned functionality.

anyway gboard It is a keyboard that is superior to that of Samsung due to its different writing instruments. This app has decided to add the split keyboard to its platform so that users do not switch to other options, the tech portal reported. Xataka Android.

Gboard split keyboard preview (Photo: Xataka Android)

HOW TO ACTIVATE GBOARD SPLIT KEYBOARD AND INSTALL THE TRIAL VERSION

First, enter the Google Play Store and search for an app gboard .

. Access the first result that the above-mentioned App Store shows you.

Now, scroll down and in the Join Beta section, click on the Share button.

Immediately a small window will appear asking you the following: “ Do you want to join the beta program? “.

“. Finally, touch the option called “Join”, which is located below the question.

When you already have the beta, you can activate the split keyboard icon from the top bar or keyboard settings, but some keys like “G” and “V” can be repeated, as you can see in the previous screenshot.

Best keyboard apps for Android phones

SwiftKey Keyboard This keyboard belonging to Microsoft is one of the best choices for your phone, it is not only for you to type, but also allows you to customize themes, character size, create tasks, etc.

This keyboard belonging to Microsoft is one of the best choices for your phone, it is not only for you to type, but also allows you to customize themes, character size, create tasks, etc. smooth : The app features by allowing you to add app shortcuts or some extensions at the top of the keyboard.

: The app features by allowing you to add app shortcuts or some extensions at the top of the keyboard. Chrooma RGB & Chameleon keyboard : This keyboard is named “Chameleon” for its main feature, it is able to change the color of its main interface depending on the application you are using, the goal is for the keyboard to be more visually appealing.

: This keyboard is named “Chameleon” for its main feature, it is able to change the color of its main interface depending on the application you are using, the goal is for the keyboard to be more visually appealing. minimum : This keyboard offers you very large keys, which is ideal for users who often make mistakes when typing. Also includes customization options.

: This keyboard offers you very large keys, which is ideal for users who often make mistakes when typing. Also includes customization options. Anysoftkeyboard: It provides you with the best privacy and security, because in one of the paragraphs of its terms and conditions it indicates that it does not use your data to provide it to third parties. After that, it has everything a keyboard can offer you: customization, gesture typing, prediction system, etc.

Guide to take screenshot with swipe from your cell phone