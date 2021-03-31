NASA’s Curiosiry takes a selfie on Mars – Science – Life

At the beginning of March this year, the rover “Curiosity” from NASA It began to approach a rock formation that the scientists called “Monte MercuThe name is taken from A. A mountain in France.

About six meters high, through A. Photograph This mountain can be conquered on a large scale. It can also take some panoramic photos which provide 3D rendering.

The profile picture shows Curiosity off Monte Merco with a new bore hole near a rock specimen dubbed “Nontron”, the 30th specimen for the mission so far.

The Curiosity Exercise crushed the sample so the science team could better understand the formation of rocks and the clues they could provide about Mars’s past.

This area is in a transition phase between the “Mud Carrier Unit” that Curiosity is exploring and the “Sulfate Carrier Unit” located in the foreground on Mount Sharp, the 3-mile-high (5-km-high) mountain that the rover has. Accumulate since 2014.

Scientists have long believed that this transformation could reveal what happened to Mars when it became the desert planet we see today.

This image was taken on March 26, Mars Day 3070 of the mission, by a Mars Hand Lens (MAHLI) photographer, the rover’s robotic arm. Likewise, it has 60 combined photos with 11 photos taken by Mastcam on Mast or Curiosity’s head.

The reference they used to name the rock formation, Monte Merceau in France, is located near the town of Nontron in the southeast of the country.

The team chose Nontron-related nicknames for this part of the Red Planet because Mars’ orbit discovered nontronite, a type of clay mineral found near Nontron in the region.

Surface missions assign monikers to provide members of the expedition team with a common way to denote rocks, soil, and other geological features of interest.

With information from NASA.

