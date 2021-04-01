Revolutionary theories on the universe and artificial intelligence demonstrated at the Puerto de Ideas Science Festival “Diario y Radio U Chile.”



From the idea that the Big Bang wasn’t really the origin of the universe, to the danger of creating consciousness in machines. These will be some of the topics that will be covered in this new edition taking place between April 12-18 approximately. Thursday, April 1, 2021 10:23 hr.

We live with advanced technology, Robots And artificial intelligence (AI), which has sparked the necessary discussions about how this affects our daily lives. In this context, the eminent physicist said Cesar Hidalgo I wondered to what extent our morals and morals had changed: Do we judge robots and humans alike? This is what he will be addressing at the inaugural conference of the Puerto de Idias Antofagasta Science Festival, titled “Dear and Hateful Machines”, on Friday the 16th at 7:00 pm. Puerto de Ideas website. Marcus du SautoyBritish mathematician and one of the most important scientific supporters in the world, is the hero of the series codeAvailable on Netflix. In Puerto de Ideas, he will point to the possibilities machines possess to create works of art, taking an unprecedented journey through the history of artificial intelligence with an optimistic and innovative vision of our relationship with robots. This activity entitled “Deciphering Creativity” will take place on Saturday, April 17th at 12:30 pm. Mathematician and National Award for Exact Sciences, Eric Goals, He’ll talk to us on “Obsessive Record: From Mathematical Reality to Artificial Intelligence”, Saturday April 17th, 5:30 pm. There she will review the exciting mathematical history of computing, on a journey from ancient Greek thinkers to automation and current discussions of artificial intelligence. New astronomical theories, space missions, and exoplanets We learned that it all began with the Big Bang, but the famous South African theoretical physicist, Neil Turok, Wonder what happened before this great exploration, developing theories that the universe had existed forever. This is what he will try to explain in “The Big Bang: The Origin of the Universe?” Saturday, April 17th, at 7:00 pm. On Sunday, April 18 at 5:00 pm Spanish astronomer Sergio Martin He will talk about “What happened to life on Venus?” As a result of the issue of the alleged existence of indicators of life on that planet, which raised questions that opened a necessary scientific debate. Carolina AgortoAnd Karina Rogas And Gavira Rey There are three prominent Chilean astronomers and YouTubers in astronomical publishing via the channel Star Trace. In this edition of the festival, they will take a tour through the history of space missions, in the “Discovering the Universe with Three Stars” activity, scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 5 pm. “Alien Earth” is a NASA program that seeks to find life on planets orbiting nearby stars. The astronomer participates in it Andres Jordan, Who will talk in “Discovering Worlds: Planets and Life in the Universe”, about how thousands of exoplanets are discovered in a very short time, what challenges they pose to astronomy, and whether or not they are capable of harboring life. This and more on Thursday 15 at 7:30 pm.

We live with advanced technology, Robots And artificial intelligence (AI), which has sparked the necessary discussions about how this affects our daily lives. In this context, the eminent physicist said Cesar Hidalgo I wondered to what extent our morals and morals had changed: Do we judge robots and humans alike? This is what he will be addressing at the inaugural conference of the Puerto de Idias Antofagasta Science Festival, titled “Dear and Hateful Machines”, on Friday the 16th at 7:00 pm. Puerto de Ideas website. Marcus du SautoyBritish mathematician and one of the most important scientific supporters in the world, is the hero of the series codeAvailable on Netflix. In Puerto de Ideas, he will point to the possibilities machines possess to create works of art, taking an unprecedented journey through the history of artificial intelligence with an optimistic and innovative vision of our relationship with robots. This activity entitled “Deciphering Creativity” will take place on Saturday, April 17th at 12:30 pm. Mathematician and National Award for Exact Sciences, Eric Goals, He’ll talk to us on “Obsessive Record: From Mathematical Reality to Artificial Intelligence”, Saturday April 17th, 5:30 pm. There she will review the exciting mathematical history of computing, on a journey from ancient Greek thinkers to automation and current discussions of artificial intelligence. New astronomical theories, space missions, and exoplanets We learned that it all began with the Big Bang, but the famous South African theoretical physicist, Neil Turok, Wonder what happened before this great exploration, developing theories that the universe had existed forever. This is what he will try to explain in “The Big Bang: The Origin of the Universe?” Saturday, April 17th, at 7:00 pm. On Sunday, April 18 at 5:00 pm Spanish astronomer Sergio Martin He will talk about “What happened to life on Venus?” As a result of the issue of the alleged existence of indicators of life on that planet, which raised questions that opened a necessary scientific debate. Carolina AgortoAnd Karina Rogas And Gavira Rey There are three prominent Chilean astronomers and YouTubers in astronomical publishing via the channel Star Trace. In this edition of the festival, they will take a tour through the history of space missions, in the “Discovering the Universe with Three Stars” activity, scheduled for Sunday, April 18 at 5 pm. “Alien Earth” is a NASA program that seeks to find life on planets orbiting nearby stars. The astronomer participates in it Andres Jordan, Who will talk in “Discovering Worlds: Planets and Life in the Universe”, about how thousands of exoplanets are discovered in a very short time, what challenges they pose to astronomy, and whether or not they are capable of harboring life. This and more on Thursday 15 at 7:30 pm.