NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of Saturn’s northern lights – firewire

In every corner of our vast universe there are visual landscapes for us to enjoy. It is only necessary to move away a little from urban light pollution and look towards The sky on a clear night.

The result will be a light show through which thousands or millions of stars can be seen that make up our Milky Way.

However, we do not need to minimize the universe yet from the spectacle that we will talk about on this occasion, although there is such a large scientific telescope as NASA Hubble.

The US space agency’s orbital observatory has succeeded in capturing a phenomenon we know existed on Earth for a long time: the northern lights.

This remarkable and impressive event of lights that takes place in the terrestrial polar regions is also present Saturn and the Hubble Create a perfect picture to show us what extraterrestrial life looks like Our solar system.

Saturn’s Northern Lights

As you review CountryAnd the Saturn’s Northern Lights They occur under roughly the same characteristics as those of Earth. The particles in the solar wind travel through the magnetic field of the giant gaseous ring above its poles and there they interact with the plasma.

In this way, as happens in the upper part of Saturn’s atmosphere, light is emitted. However, the light show on this planet also occurs due to the presence of an electromagnetic phenomenon that is recorded when the moons of the giant move close to the Earth. magnetosphere.

Are there northern lights on all planets? The truth is that it is not, but it is not an exclusive occasion for Saturn and Earth.

In addition to these two worlds, the light show also occurs in Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune: Each one has a similar base but has some characteristics that distinguish them due to the composition of each world.