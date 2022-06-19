These 3 smart devices will change your home

Start building your smart home with these devices, I have them at home and I couldn’t be happier.

If you want to get started building your smart home, this is a good place to start. I came to recommend to you 3 devices you can buy now for less than 60 euros. I have it at home and use it every day, it’s a purchase that I recommend straight away.

a smart light bulbdevice It will change your TV forever and one of Amazon smart speakers which you can control. We tell you all its characteristics.

Echo Dot (4th generation)

The next generation of Echo Dot arrives with Beautiful circular design that will look great wherever you place it. It has a streamlined look that fits it really well, I have it next to my TV in the living room and I’m serious, I couldn’t be happier.

Call Alexa whenever you need it, Amazon speaker has improved sound quality And you will listen to it without problems from any corner of the house. In addition, you can enjoy your favorite songs, they sound really good.

fire tv stick

This little device, which looks a lot like a pen drive, will completely change your TV. It’s capable of turning any dumb old-fashioned box into an all-in-one smart TV, just plug it into one of the HDMI ports.

You will be able to download the best apps and play your favorite series and movies together Netflix, Prime Video, Disney + and many more. Everything in Full HD. You’ll also have the best music at your fingertips with Amazon Music, Spotify, and more.

Xiaomi smart bulb

Don’t you know you need this smart bulb from xiaomi So you buy it. I have it at home, next to my TV, and it’s a purchase I’m happy about. It allows me to create all kinds of environments in the living room easily and automatically.

It can be controlled from Xiaomi Mi Home Appbut also With voice with assistants like Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant. I just have to ask the Echo Dot to turn it on, turn it off, change its color, and turn the brightness up or down. It’s my pleasure.

