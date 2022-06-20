Reggie thinks Nintendo needs to add GameCube and Wii games to switch more than just a new mini console

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

We bring more interesting data from Reggie Phils im. Remember, this is the former president of Nintendo of America, who has now confirmed the news.

Specifically, on this occasion we were able to find out what Reggie thinks of More classics arrive: Not seeing a new mini-console clearly, but the arrival of GameCube and Wii titles on Switch. This is what he shared with him cnet:

to return to [una consola mini]? Will there be other physical boxes with outdated content? I don “t think so. If I go back to Nintendo for a day, I’ll be more focused on: How does the company take advantage of all of its great content, and deliver it to the consumer through the online Nintendo experience? What they’re doing is… they’re putting out some N64 content, and they’re working with other platform owners to get some of that old content out.

But this is where the opportunity lies. Nintendo still has more N64 content to take advantage of. They have GameCube content to tap into, and they have Wii content. I see this future of content being delivered digitally to you, the consumer, as this burgeoning opportunity that I would like to continue to embrace.

What do you think of their statements? We read to you in the comments.

Line.

More Stories

Why iPhone 14 Pro will be my next smartphone

39 mins ago Leo Adkins

These 3 smart devices will change your home

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope captures stunning image of Saturn’s northern lights – firewire

1 day ago Leo Adkins

7 New Apps In The Past Weeks We Recommend You To Try

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Assassin’s Creed Origins is free to play on consoles and PC

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Space: NASA’s Mars probe has discovered an “unexpected” part of a spacecraft on the Red Planet

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The College of Medicine awards a diploma in research

32 mins ago Mia Thompson

Centimeters of a hole in one: Sebastian Muñoz’s superb shot at the US Open | golf

34 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Why iPhone 14 Pro will be my next smartphone

39 mins ago Leo Adkins

Choose an animal and a personality test will reveal the most irrational side of you | Psychological test | viral | nnda nnrt | Mexico

40 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Museveni reveals the formation of the new government in Uganda and appoints Rubina Nabanga as Prime Minister

48 mins ago Leland Griffith